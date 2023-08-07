General Hospital spoilers: Anna has questions and Cody is determined to save Sasha

General Hospital spoilers reveal this week’s episodes of the ABC soap focus on Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) and his quest to save Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Anna (Finola Hughes) is in danger again. The preview video hints she was the target of the Metro Court shooting, despite Sonny (Maurice Benard) also being in the vicinity.

Both major storylines are intertwined in more minor storylines, including Gladys’ (Bonnie Burroughs) connection to Selina (Lydia Look) and who is behind Pikeman.

Things continue to rock the boat in Port Charles, especially with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) back home. After all, he is the one who went to Sonny with the Pikeman info.

It’s set to be a drama-filled week, and one GH viewers won’t want to miss.

Here’s what to expect from General Hospital this week.

Sasha continues to fight back

Gladys thought everything would be fine with Dr. Montague (Darin Toonder) helping to keep Sasha from getting access to her money and her guardianship being dissolved. However, he only made things worse.

Now, Sasha is locked away in Ferncliff and is being drugged and kept in a state where she can’t advocate for herself.

Cody isn’t ready to let it go, though. He worries about what’s happening with her, knowing something else is happening and trying to raise others’ suspicions.

This may be the week Cody gets someone’s attention about what’s happening with Sasha. And when Sonny discovers what Gladys has done, it could be curtains for her.

Anna wants info on Pikeman

The General Hospital preview video shows Anna talking to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). She wants to know what information he has on Pikeman. Remember, she warned Sonny that the company was something he didn’t want to mess with.

She is tired of waiting for someone to strike again and is ready to confront the problem.

The proof is in the pudding when someone sets her house on fire. It seems that she was the intended target during the Metro Court shooting, but Sonny has connections to Pikeman too.

Austin (Roger Howarth) is also a part of the connection, though who is running the show behind the scenes is still unclear. It’s all coming full circle, and the face behind the operation will soon be revealed. Speculation is Olivia Jerome may be the one behind it, though nothing has been confirmed.

As everything unravels, tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.