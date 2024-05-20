General Hospital spoilers: Alexis gets her day in court, Kristina is terrified, and Finn spirals

General Hospital spoilers for this week tease that big decisions and shocking revelations are the name of the game.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) were married without incident, but their reception was another story.

When things began to wind down and guests began to leave, things took a turn.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) confronted Dex (Evan Hofer) about his chatter with the Cerullos. When Dex attempted to let him know he wasn’t his enemy, Sonny beat him pretty severely before Jason (Steve Burton) stepped in.

Meanwhile, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is gearing up for her day in court. This is a big moment for her and could change her life.

Kristina gets a reality check

Throughout her entire life, Kristina (Kate Mansi) has always championed Sonny. Her dad has supported her without fail through everything she’s gone through, including an abusive relationship and an indoctrination into a cult.

She felt compelled to defend and stick by his side, including when he decided to marry Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Kristina received a reality check after seeing what her dad did to Dex. She collapsed right then and there.

The General Hospital preview video teases Sonny’s attempt to apologize as Kristina looks on with fear in her eyes.

Finn hits the bottle

With everything happening in his life, Finn (Michael Easton) has been under immense pressure.

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) is deteriorating before his eyes. Finn wants to help, but his dad wants his independence.

During the wedding, Finn took a sip of champagne, breaking his sobriety.

This week on General Hospital, it looks like Finn continues to hit the bottle. Spoilers teased a situation with the doctor, which seems to be it.

Will Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) talk him down without Alexis around to help reel him in?

Alexis gets her day in court

It’s the moment Alexis has waited for. As she learns her fate, her daughter and friend are back in Port Charles, needing her help.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) is there with her friend, believing this will result in Alexis getting her license back.

This sets things up perfectly for Alexis to help Laura (Genie Francis) take on Heather’s (Alley Mills) case.

Alexis may be the only one getting good news this week.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.