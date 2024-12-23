General Hospital spoilers: A very merry Port Charles Christmas

General Hospital spoilers tease that Port Charles will be filled with the Christmas spirit.

Gone are the days of reading a Christmas story at the hospital. It has been replaced with everyone gathering at Rice Plaza.

Loved ones, including Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Dex (Evan Hofer), will be missed.

However, there will be good news for one mom waiting for word about her missing daughter.

Surprises at family gatherings promise to give viewers drama while featuring heartwarming moments.

Here’s what to expect this week on General Hospital.

Christmas miracles

Molly (Kristen Vaganos) is having a rough time, and with Kristina (Kate Mansi) spending time with her dad and extended family, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) decides to surprise her daughter.

Alexis loathes Ric (Rick Hearst), but for Christmas, she opens her home to him so they can spend the holiday with Molly. It is a true miracle, especially after Ric helped Ava (Maura West).

Lulu (Alexa Havins) is still adjusting to waking up from a coma after four years. Everything has changed, and Charlotte’s (Scarlett Fernandez) absence because of Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) hasn’t helped.

The General Hospital preview video teased Lulu gets a call while at Rice Plaza that takes her by surprise. We suspect it is Charlotte, who likely just learned her mom woke up.

Christmas drama

Not everything is holly-jolly for Christmas.

Carly (Laura Wright) brings Jack (Charles Mesure) home after spotting him outside Bobbie’s.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) isn’t keen on him being around Carly, and their initial interaction was nothing short of cold.

However, Carly is clearly fond of Jack and isn’t listening to any of the warnings she’s received from Jason (Steve Burton) or Anna (Finola Hughes).

Lucas (Van Hansis) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) clash when she attempts to explain that her affair with Drew (Cameron Mathison) “just happened.” He isn’t buying it, and he lays into her pretty hard.

Shortened week in Port Charles

With the Christmas holiday falling mid-week, scheduling is all over the place this week.

Monday will offer a new episode, but Tuesday’s episode will be a repeat, and programming will be preempted on Christmas.

New episodes will resume on Thursday and Friday just in time to leave us with another cliffhanger going into another shortened week as 2025 roars in.

Be sure to tune in this week to catch a glimpse of the Christmas magic hitting Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.