General Hospital spoilers for next week: Christmas in Port Charles, shortened week, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that things are gaining traction on the ABC soap.

There are many irons in the fire as Christmas continues in Port Charles.

The fallout of Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew’s (Cameron Mathison) affair continues into the new year. With the secret out, things are changing.

As families work to repair the broken relationships between members, things aren’t as they appear.

Things are upside down all over Port Charles, but a few highlights represent hope.

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Christmas in Port Charles

Everything isn’t merry and bright during Christmas in Port Charles.

As everyone gathers with family, there will be bumps in the road.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) extends an olive branch to Ric (Rick Hearst), and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) will appreciate seeing her parents together for Christmas.

Carly (Laura Wright) inviting Jack (Charles Mesure) to dinner may cause some issues, but Sonny (Maurice Benard) will be on his best behavior because of what’s been happening with his children.

Cody (Josh Kelly) makes it to Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms), and everyone is waiting for Anna’s (Finola Hughes) surprise. We suspect Emma (Brooklyn Rae Silzer) is in town to celebrate Christmas with her grandma and extended family.

Short week and re-run

Because it is Christmas week, there will only be three new episodes next week.

The episode airing on Tuesday, December 24, will be a re-run from May 2024.

There is no new episode on Christmas Day because there will be sports coverage.

General Hospital will begin airing again on Thursday, December 26, with a new episode.

More Port Charles tidbits

Jason (Steve Burton) will have a surprise for Anna by the end of the week. We suspect it has everything to do with Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Will Lulu (Alexa Havins) reunite with her daughter after four years?

Michael (Chad Duell) needs advice. He will speak to Sonny but vents to Jason when he sees him. Things have changed with the way Willow sees him, and this is likely the beginning of his exit from the show. And since we know there won’t be a recast, it just makes sense that he walks away from Port Charles after his marriage implodes.

Also, watch for more Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Kai (Jens Austin Astrup) scenes.

Be sure to tune in next week so that not a moment of the Christmas festivities is missed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.