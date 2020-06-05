General Hospital preview for next week: Nurses Ball 2018 and 2019 featured

General Hospital will air the final week of Nurses Ball episodes that were chosen to air. With production still suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is no indication when new episodes will return.

For now, viewers can take another trip down memory lane as the final five episodes of the Nurses Ball air next week.

Which Nurses Ball episodes are airing on General Hospital next week?

Next week will feature episodes from the 2018 and 2019 Nurses Ball. While those dates may seem like they weren’t too long ago, some of the details may jump out as General Hospital fans watch them back.

Monday’s episode is originally from May 18, 2018. Joss (Eden McCoy) and Oscar (Garren Stitt) connect. While viewers know the ending to their story, they can watch the love develop between them again.

Also featured will be Ava (Maura West) attempting to seduce Griffin (Matt Cohen).

On Tuesday, expect the next episode from the 2018 Nurses Ball. This time, General Hospital will feature Peter (Wes Ramsey) by Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) side and Kiki (Hayley Erin) being misunderstood.

This will wrap up the 2018 portion of the Nurses Ball episodes.

Wednesday will be the start of the 2019 Nurses Ball. As chaos continues to happen around Port Charles, Jason (Steve Burton) is starting to connect the dots. He will get a phone call that he must take.

Mike (Max Gail) is starting to decline, but Sonny (Maurice Benard) is there to help.

Thursday will be the next episode in line from the 2019 Nurses Ball. There will be a confrontation between Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Shiloh (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) will be the center of attention, causing one sister to be jealous of the other.

Finally, Friday will wrap up the three weeks of Nurses Ball encore presentations. Sam will leave with Shiloh, causing people to worry about her.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) tries her best to keep him at bay, but Shiloh frazzles her. Also, Lucas (Ryan Carnes) catches on to who she is as the Nurses Ball wraps up.

When will General Hospital resume production again?

At this point, there is no clear cut direction when it comes to General Hospital and filming again. Production was suspended in mid-March, and since then, nothing has been done.

Currently, the show left off in the middle of the custody battle over Wiley. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) had just married Julian Jerome (William deVry), and Michael (Chad Duell) married Willow.

There is so much at stake, with General Hospital viewers left hanging in the balance.

For now, enjoying encore presentations is the best the network can do.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.