General Hospital preview for next week: May 2020 encores take over

General Hospital preview for next week’s episodes of the ABC soap opera tease it is time to prepare for new episodes.

The daytime drama is forgoing classic episodes to remind fans of what was going down in Port Charles before production was shut down.

As fans know, the hit soap opera ran out of new episodes in May due to production being shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic. GH is slated to get back to work filming new episodes in mid-July.

What episodes will kick off May 2020 encores?

Monday, July 13, takes viewers back to the aftermath of Holly’s death.

Peter (Wes Ramsey) runs into Robert (Tristan Rogers), who is drowning his sorrows at the Floating Rib. Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) put their sad feelings of betrayal aside for Wiley.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) gets in trouble again. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) asks Nina (Cynthia Watros) for a huge favor, and Sonny (Maurice Benard) is desperate in an episode that aired on May 6, 2020.

On Tuesday, July 14, Michael took Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) to the hospital after an encounter with Brook Lynn. Willow tries to figure out her future, as Michael prepares for Wiley’s custody battle. Mac (John York) seeks help from Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) on a case. The episode dropped on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Wednesday, July 15, viewers will watch Brook Lynn ask Dustin (Mark Lawson) for help. Finn (Michael Easton) is rejected, while Chase (Josh Swickard) is competitive. Nelle learns vital information that can help her custody case. Julian (William deVry) is responsive to a demanding situation in an episode from May 11, 2020.

On Thursday, July 16, Willow makes a life-changing decision. Lucy (Lynn Herring) receives an urgent phone call. Carly (Laura Wright) shows her admiration for Willow. Michael surrounds himself with family and friends the night before Wiley’s custody trial. The episode initially aired on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The week rounds out on Friday, July 17, with an episode that features Sonny in agony. Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) upset. Laura (Genie Francis) supporting Robert and Mac, giving Chase some unsolicited advice. Fans first watched the episode on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

When will new episodes of GH air?

The million-dollar question is, when will new episodes of General Hospital air? However, the answer is complicated.

If the ABC soap opera does start filming mid-July, it will take four to six weeks before new episodes hit the airwaves. That is if there are no complications or setbacks. Oh, and provided the episodes can still be filmed in the same time frame as before the shutdown.

The timeline would put new episodes on air as early as mid-August, but it could be later. ABC may decide to keep airing classic episodes until fall. The latter seems unlikely because the network is airing encores of episodes leading up to the shutdown. That is a good indication ABC wants new shows back on ASAP.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.