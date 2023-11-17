General Hospital for spoilers for next week: Alexis offers advice, Sonny extends an offer, and more

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that Thanksgiving in Port Charles brings people together but also brings the drama.

Family is everything to some, and getting together for the holiday has always been important to the Quartermaines — even if they eat pizza instead of turkey.

After some bad news this week for several Port Charles residents, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) offers some advice.

Just because it’s Thanksgiving week doesn’t mean Sonny (Maurice Benard) is backing down. Now that he has figured out Cyrus (Jeff Kober) is the one who was giving orders in Pentonville, it’s time for a confrontation.

Things are complicated for Anna (Finola Hughes) as she deals with the consequences of her actions after shooting Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez).

Here’s what to expect next week on General Hospital.

Sonny extends an offer and has a confrontation

Sonny is a busy man these days.

He is working on a way to handle Cyrus. Next week on General Hospital, the two will come face to face.

Don’t expect the mob boss to mince words, either.

And as Thanksgiving approaches, Sonny will reach out to Sasha (Sofia Mattsson). It is presumably an invitation to spend Thanksgiving with his family. It’s unclear who will attend, but we’d guess Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), Sam (Kelly Monaco), Nina (Cynthia Watros), and possibly Cody (Josh Kelly).

General Hospital spoilers teased that Sasha and Cody would be asked about what’s happening between them, so it makes sense they may spend Thanksgiving together.

Alexis offers a friend advice

After learning the surrogate Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and TJ (Tajh Bellow) hired miscarried, Alexis has been tasked with letting the family know about the news.

She makes time next week to listen to Finn (Michael Easton) and advise him on what he should do with the lawsuit being brought against him and the hospital.

While she may not be a practicing attorney, she knows her stuff.

Perhaps she will recommend Diane (Carolyn Hennesy)?

Other Port Charles tidbits

Anna and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) are still at odds. She is mad that he didn’t tell her the truth about Charlotte, which could have helped avoid this. And speaking of Charlotte, Valentin wants to get the truth out of his daughter.

Alexis is hosting Thanksgiving at her house, where Kristina (Kate Mansi) invites Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) to spend the holiday.

There will only be four new episodes next week as the ABC soap is preempted for sports coverage.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.