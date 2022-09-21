Denise Richards teases The Bold and the Beautiful return

Denise Richards is headed back to The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards is headed back to The Bold and the Beautiful as Shauna Fulton.

The reality TV star shared the news by flashing scripts while hiding the lower half of her face.

It’s been a long time since Shauna was in Los Angeles, and her return is a little confusing.

Sure, her daughter Flo (Katrina Bowden) is engaged to Wyatt (Darin Brooks), but she hasn’t been on-screen in months either.

And now that Quinn (Rena Sofer) is no longer a part of the cast, it will be interesting to see what the Bold writers have up their sleeves.

Although no date was given for when Shauna will return, it likely has something to do with November sweeps based on timing.

Denise Richards teases ‘Shauna is coming’

On her Instagram Story, Denise Richards revealed she would return to The Bold and the Beautiful for a “visit.”

It’s been nearly a year since Shauna was a part of the scene on the CBS soap.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

Denise shared a photo of herself holding scripts and wrote, “Guess who is back Shauna is coming to visit @boldandbeautifulcbs”

Pic credit: @deniserichards/Instagram

Why is Denise Richards returning to The Bold and the Beautiful?

Based on how the soap schedule works, it’s likely that Denise Richards will bring Shauna back to town sometime in November to coincide with sweeps. Although it’s possible an October date could happen, it would likely be for the same reason — to further the sweeps storylines.

There could be some movement in the show’s focus, especially since it is back to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) versus Taylor (Krista Allen) again. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is caught between them.

Perhaps Flo will be back on-screen too. This would be the perfect way to add Shauna back in. Flo is connected to the Logan women, as she is Storm’s (William deVry) daughter, making Brooke, Katie (Heather Tom), and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) her aunts.

With Quinn no longer in the picture, maybe Shauna and Brooke could repair their bumpy dealings. Flo did help save Katie, but that almost wasn’t enough for the fierce blonde to accept her into the family, especially after Flo’s part in keeping Beth away from Hope (Annika Noelle).

In a few weeks, more about Denise Richards returning as Shauna will be revealed. Based on the wording Denise used, it looks like it will only be a short stint.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.