Days of our Lives to pay tribute to Victor Kiriakis following John Aniston’s death: Here’s when to tune in

Days of our Lives will finally reveal Victor Kiriakis’ fate after actor John Aniston’s death last November.

The hit Peacock soap opera is pulling out all the stops to honor a legendary character and actor.

It’s been months since John aired his final scenes as Victor, which happened to be in the Christmas episode.

Victor has been mentioned several times, with his absence explained for various reasons, including him not feeling well.

Ever since Shawn (Brandon Beemer) put Bo (Peter Reckell) out, Victor has been flying to visit his son.

One of those visits leads to Victor’s death, and the events begin to unfold this week.

When Days of our Lives to pay tribute to Victor Kiriakis following John Aniston’s death?

In the Days of our Lives preview video, Justin (Wally Kurth) reveals to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) that he has bad news about Victor. Although at first, the news will be that Victor’s plane’s missing, Victor will be killed in the plane crash.

Instead of having Victor die in his sleep, Days has the iconic villain going out in a crash, and no doubt fans will have mixed feelings about this storyline.

The hit daytime drama will focus on Victor’s demise for the next two weeks, with a bulk of the saying goodbye to Victor being next week. An airdate for the funeral as well as a tribute to John has not been revealed as of this writing.

Who will return to say goodbye to Victor Kiriakis on Days?

There should be plenty of familiar faces coming back to mourn Victor and attend his funeral. We know that Phillip, now played by John-Paul Lavoisier, will return to Salem during the family crisis.

Bo remains in a coma, but it would certainly be a treat if he woke up in time to say goodbye to his father. Peter Reckell has continuously expressed his love and gratitude for John, so no doubt he would be involved if asked.

Another good return would be Louise Sorrel as Vivian and, of course, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) too.

Right now though Days of our Lives has been keeping details surrounding Salem mourning Victor quiet.

Hopefully, that means the hit soap opera has plenty of surprises in store for paying tribute to Victor Kiriakis and John Aniston. They were both pivotal a part of Days for nearly four decades.

Things will never be the same in Salem now that Victor’s gone, and his demise will definitely set off a chain of reactions for the Kiriakis family, including what happens with Titan.

Who do you think needs to come back to Salem for Victor’s funeral?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.