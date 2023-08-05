Days of our Lives spoilers: Love, lies, and loss rock Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that things are a-changing in Salem as secrets and sad news shock the town.

The hit Peacock soap opera has been keeping viewers very entertained this summer with returns, bombshells, and a little romance every now and then.

Thanks to the latest Days preview video, fans know they are getting more of the good stuff, plus the end of an era begins.

In the footage, Justin (Wally Kurth) reveals to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) that he has news about Victor (John Aniston).

Yes, Days of our Lives will soon say goodbye to Victor, honoring a character and the legacy of actor John Aniston following his death last November.

There’s no question that will be the hot topic of Days for the next couple of weeks, but it’s not the only storyline happening on the show.

Rekindled love heats up Salem

For months now, Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) have been dancing around their feelings for each other. Now that Wendy (Victoria Grace) dumped Johnny for Tripp (Lucas Adams), it looks like Johnny and Chanel are finally headed for reconciliation.

Johnny turns on that DiMera charm to let Chanel know that no woman even comes close to comparing to her. It’s not a schmoozing moment either, but rather a heartfelt admission.

Meanwhile, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) proposes to Nicole (Arianne Zucker) for a second time. Although a bit shocked, Nicole seems poised to say yes, especially since she knows Eric (Greg Vaughan) is planning a proper proposal to Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Unhappy reunions bring lies and secrets to light

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) discovers Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is pregnant. In the promo, Maggie confronts her daughter about the baby and the fact that Xander (Paul Telfer) is the father.

Back in Salem at Bayview, Harris (Steve Burton) has an awkward run-in with Ava (Tamara Braun). Ava seems to know who Harris is, but he has no clue about her.

There’s a chance Ava could be seeing Harris as someone else, like all those times she thought Tripp and others were her dead son Charlie (Mike C. Manning).

The scene pokes fun at the history of Steve and Tamara. They worked together for years on General Hospital as Jason and Carly. Days and GH fans alike will get a kick out of the hilarious exchange.

Will Chanel give Johnny a second chance? Will Nicole say yes to EJ? Will Maggie spill Sarah’s secret to Xander?

The answers to those questions and more, including the farewell to Victor Kiriakis and John Aniston, will play out on upcoming episodes of the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.