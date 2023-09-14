Days of our Lives stars share behind-the-scenes fun with Dick Van Dyke

The legendary Dick Van Dyke has been hanging out in Salem for the past couple of weeks, and Days of our Lives stars can’t get enough of him.

Dick joining Days was the actor’s first forte into the soap opera world.

It was a big deal to have the Hollywood icon play in Salem, too.

The hit soap opera made his character the father of John (Drake Hogestyn), which was perfect since Drake is how Dick got the job on the show.

Although Dick won’t be sticking around permanently, the door is open for him to pop back in to spend time with his new family.

Several stars from Days of our Lives have been sharing behind-the-scenes moments as Dick’s stint begins to wind down.

Days of our Lives stars gush over Dick Van Dyke

Deidre Hall (Marlena) had plenty of scenes with Dick. The actress took to Instagram, where it was smiles all around to show just how much fun they had working together.

“A sweet day with this legend! Did you love it? @dayspeacock @peacock #days,” was the caption on her post.

Martha Madison (Belle) also shared scenes with Dick and used Instagram to gush over working with the icon.

“Working as an actress always feels like a privilege, but there are some moments that are simply more magical than others. That time I got to play Dick Van Dyke’s Granddaughter will forever top that list. 🪄✨🤩,” she wrote.

Christopher Sean (Paul) didn’t get much time with Dick on-screen. However, behind the scenes, the two spend quality time together shooting the scenes where Timothy meets the rest of John’s family.

“Working with Dick Van Dyke has been a dream come true. Thank you @drakehogestyn for making this a reality! Dick Van Dyke is now my Grandfather!! @rybry7 @carlivatiron you’re the best writers in the Biz!” the shared wrote alongside a couple of on-set pictures of him with Dick.

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) didn’t share any backstage moments. However, ahead of Dick’s big stint on Days of our Lives, Mary Beth used Instagram to gush over the privilege of working with the Hollywood icon.

Along with the behind-the-scenes moments, actor Eric Martsolf (Brady) had the chance to chat with Dick for a little interview.

Days star Eric Martsolf chats with Dick Van Dyke

To promote Dick’s stint on Days of our Lives, Eric got the chance to get to know the actor better. Dick reiterated that his role on the Peacock soap opera came about because he goes to the same gym as Drake.

Thanks to Dick joking about how the show doesn’t hire old people, Drake talked to the powers that be, and bam Dick was a guest star.

After teasing his stint on the show, Dick and Eric joked about the various roles Dick has had throughout his lengthy career. They also chatted about soap operas, with Dick admitting he’s never been a big soap opera watcher.

Eric and Dick had the best chat together, and it’s pretty clear they enjoyed their time working together on and off-screen.

Here’s hoping Days fans will see more of Dick Van Dyke. After all, Timothy Robicheaux has a lot of family in Salem now.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.