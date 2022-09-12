Days of our Lives star Deidre Hall opens up about advantages of Peacock move, talks retirement

Deidre gets real about the show’s move to Peacock and retirement. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Days of our Lives veteran star Deidre Hall opens up about the advantages of the show moving to Peacock and reveals if she plans to retire any time soon.

Deidre has played Dr. Marlena Evans on and off for over 40 years. The actress made history when Marlena was possessed by the devil in 1995, a story that was revisited last year in 2021.

Throughout her decades on the hit soap opera, Deidre has seen her fair share of changes to the show.

The latest change to hit Days is the move from NBC to Peacock, making history in the soap opera genre. Although All My Children and One Life to Live did have online versions, those came years after each soap opera left network television.

Days of our Lives has officially transitioned from network to streaming, with its final episode on NBC airing on Friday, September 9.

As the first day of streaming is here, Deidre gets real about the move and the advantages it will have for Days fans.

Deidre Hall opens up about the advantages of Peacock move

Speaking with the Today show to help promote Days of our Lives’ move to Peacock, Deidre got candid about the long-time-running NBC soap going leaving network television for the streaming service.

The actress was thrilled to speak out on this hot-button topic making sure a positive spin was put on it. Deidre admitted it’s a different beast and that she’s heard things will get racier in Salem now. She hears for a more risqué version too.

Despite the uproar about Days heading to streaming, Diedre has all the confidence fans will follow the show. Deidre also pointed out the advantages of having the show on Peacock rather than NBC.

“There are advantages to the audience also. You know you elect to have fewer commercials. You can run the show all week long if you like. You don’t have to tape it,” she expressed before adding, “It’s going to be just fine, and we want our fans to know they are safe with us.”

Another advantage that was pointed out by Robert Scott Wilson (Alexander) is that Days of our Lives will no longer be interrupted by breaking news.

Considering that the last two minutes of the show were cut off on Friday, the last airing episode on NBC for King Charles’ speech, no more interruptions is a big bonus for fans.

Actress @DeidreHall, who has played Dr. Marlena Evans on “Days of our Lives” for more than 40 years, talks about the long-running show moving exclusively to streaming. pic.twitter.com/dOVssWZENx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 12, 2022

Is Deidre Hall planning to retire from Days of our Lives soon?

Another question discussed during Deidre’s interview was if she plans to retire soon in light of the recent changes at the show.

There’s good news for Days and Marlena fans. The actress has no plans to leave the show now or in the near future. Deidre joked she intends to remain there until her key card to the NBC studios doesn’t work anymore.

The very talented Deidre Hall has tried to put fans’ minds at ease regarding the Peacock move.

Along with Deidre speaking out on the topic, Days put out a fall preview ahead of the change that was filled with jaw-dropping moments to come.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.