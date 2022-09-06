Days of our Lives stars share heartfelt messages to fans ahead of Peacock move

Deidre Hall and Galen Gering at 49th Daytime Emmy Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Days of our Lives stars are sharing messages to fans as the NBC soap opera prepares to move to Peacock.

In August, NBC dropped the bombshell that after 57 seasons, the daytime drama would be leaving the network for streaming.

Executive producer Ken Corday later revealed the network had written the option into Days renewal contract in 2021 when the show was given a season 57 and 58.

Next week Days will officially call Peacock home, much to the dismay of many long-time viewers.

However, to help ease the pain, several fan favorites for the hit soap opera are sharing heartfelt messages to help ease the transitions and convince viewers to stick with the show.

There are even some encouraging words from a long-time veteran actor who recently returned to the Days of our Lives fold via Beyond Salem this summer.

Days of our Lives stars share messages to fans ahead of Peacock move

Days stars have shared a series of social media messages as the Monday, September 12 move day nears.

Deidre Hall (Marlena) was one of the show’s first to share a plea with fans. A 40+ year veteran of Days of our Lives, Deidre considers viewers of the show family.

Before encouraging fans to follow the show from NBC to Peacock, Deidre thanked those dedicated soap opera fans.

“From all of the Hortons, the DiMeras, the Bradys, the Kiriakises, the Price-Carvers, the Hernandez, the Johnsons, and most importantly, the Evans-Black family, we love you. And we’re so grateful for your ongoing support,” Deidre expressed.

Peter Reckell (Bo) may not be on Days anymore, but he’s encouraging people to come along for the Peacock ride. The talented actor made it clear he’ll be watching and asked viewers to watch with him.

Stephen Nichols (Steve) got a little help from Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) in his video message declaring, “You must come see Days on Peacock.”

Then he discussed how things are changing, but that is not a bad thing. The actor expressed his love and appreciation for all of the fans before asking them to join him on this new journey.

Peacock offers a special deal as Days of our Lives moves to the streaming service

All of these videos are encouraged to keep viewers from dropping the hit soap opera despite it going to streaming.

One complaint has been that fans have to pay for Peacock. To help ease that financial burden, Peacock has a new deal that will be available through September.

For $1.99 per month for 12 months, Days fans can follow the show to Peacock. It’s a good deal, and as Robert Scott Wilson said in his video, “less commercials, no interruptions,” so there’s an upside to the show moving from network to streaming.

There’s no question that Days of our Lives leaving network television for streaming has shaken things up in the soap opera world.

However, the change is happening, and Days stars are trying to help ease that pain with some messages of love and positivity.

To see Galen Gering (Rafe), Arianne Zucker (Nicole), James Reynolds (Abe), and Jackée Harry (Paulina) messages to Days fans, click here.

Days of our Lives moves to Peacock on Monday, September 12.