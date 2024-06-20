Arianne Zucker will exit the role of Nicole Walker on Days of our Lives in just a few weeks.

Last winter, news broke Arianne had filed a lawsuit against Days executive producer Ken Corday, Corday Productions, and Albert Alarr for sexual harassment.

Less than a week later, Arianne confirmed she was no longer filming the hit Peacock soap, alluding to being fired for standing up for herself.

Since Days of our Lives films so far in advance, Nicole has remained on-screen, but Arianne will take her final bow as Nicole during July sweeps.

This week, Arianne opened up about Nicole’s exit while keeping the event details close to the vest.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately for Days fans, it doesn’t sound like we are getting the ending we deserve.

Days of our Lives star Arianne Zucker reveals a ‘disservice’ was done to fans as Nicole’s exit looms

Arianne appeared on the podcast Miss Understood to chat with host Rachel Uchitel. The actress addressed many hot topics during her interview, including her exit, admitting things happened very quickly.

That means the writers threw something together to send off Nicole because of the backstage drama to get the character off the canvas.

“So, in that regard, I think they did a lot of disservice to the two characters that people have wanted together for a long time. And I think it did a disservice to the one that she was with at the time also,” Arianne expressed.

Fans shouldn’t expect Nicole and Eric (Greg Vaughan) to ride off into the sunset with Baby Jude.

“But that’s the investment, that’s the choice of the writer, and if the writer chooses, the head writer, if he chooses not to write that, you’re just not going to get that storyline,” she shared, adding, “To a degree, it was fine. It was fine. So, the fans can look forward to that.”

Arianne reiterated that she believes her final air date as Nicole will be Monday, July 29, but she also stated that the Days could have changed the date without her knowing.

Will Nicole die on Days of our Lives?

While she gave no details on her exit, Arianne confirmed that Nicole did not die on the show.

“I will not say how I leave the show. I do respect that we don’t want to share that. We want the fans to be excited and enticed,” Arianne said.

Nicole likely leaves town after finding out Eric, not EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), is Jude’s father. That leaves the door open to recast the character at some point because we know Arianne won’t be back.

However, if that’s the case and Nicole leaves, we have to wonder what will happen to Holly (Ashley Puzemis), who is in the Salem teen scene right now. Perhaps Eric sticks around at Nicole’s request so Holly can live with him.

All will be answered in about a month, so be sure to keep tuning in daily to enjoy Arianne Zucker as Nicole before it’s too late.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.