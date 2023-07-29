Days of our Lives spoilers: Wedding chaos, DNA drama, a proposal, and high school revenge hit Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers tease things are shaking up in Salem.

New twists and turns are coming to the daytime drama.

The Peacock soap opera has been on fire for weeks with storylines that are moving along quite quickly.

As the summer months heat up, Days is making sure viewers are glued to their television screens all week long.

Thanks to the latest promo or the hit Peacock soap opera, fans have a teaser of what that means.

Let’s just say a return has a shocking twist, as does a very unexpected marriage proposal.

Sloan plays dirty

This week ended with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) learning Eric (Greg Vaughan) is the father of Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby, not EJ (Dan Feuerriegel). In the video, Melinda (Tina Huang) puts Slaon on blast over the situation.

Days of our Lives spoilers teased Sloan does come clean with someone, and it looks like that’s Melinda. A flip of the scene has Sloan showing her desperate side, meaning a DNA switch is happening.

Meanwhile, a livid Nicole questions what happened to her test results. She’s not the only one, either. Eric appears a bit stunned as he and Nicole discuss her missing lab tests.

Leo, Xander, and Eric drop bombshells

Speaking of being stunned, Xander (Paul Telfer) leaves Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) at a loss for words when he gets down on one knee to propose with a gorgeous diamond ring.

At the DiMera mansion, Leo (Greg Rikaart) disrupts the double wedding of Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Dimitri (Peter Porte) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien). Leo informs his bestie he can’t let her marry Dimitri.

Oh yes, so much drama, and there’s even more happening over at Bayview.

Harris (Steve Burton) comes face to face with Eve (Kassie DePaiva). It’s far from a happy reunion despite Harris apologizing for the way he treated Eve in high school. Eve plays co,y teasing that she has a knack for revenge, which means Harris better watch his back.

Will Leo spill all about his affair with Dimitri? What will Eve do to Harris next? Will Chloe say yes to Xander?

Those questions and more will be answered in upcoming episodes of Days of our Lives.

The long-running soap opera was plagued with backstage drama this week. Peter Reckell and Arianne Zucker spoke out on the topic the other day, and you can read what they had to say here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.