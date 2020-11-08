Days of our Lives spoilers: The women of Salem take charge

Days of our Lives spoilers indicate Salem’s women are stepping up, taking charge, and calling the shots to shake up their lives.

The preview video shows viewers can expect a few more light-hearted moments full of love sprinkled in with a new mystery unraveling. Plus, the fallout of a betrayal will rock one supercouple and test a new one.

The Brady women mix it up

Belle (Martha Madison) is ready to put a ring on it. She shocks Shawn (Brandon Beemer) by getting down on one knee and asking him to marry her. The proposal goes down at the police station, which is not the most romantic place.

While her parents are getting engaged, Claire (Isabel Durant) tempts Theo (Cameron Johnson) with a second chance. Their timing isn’t great. With flowers in hand, Charlie (Mike Manning) witnesses Claire kissing Theo, leaving the poor guy disappointed.

The DNA test proved Tripp (Lucas Adams) is the father of Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) baby, or at least he is for now. After finding out Tripp raped Allie, DA Trask (Tina Huang) makes a beeline to talk to Allie. It is time for Allie to decide if she wants to press charges against Tripp.

Allie doesn’t waste time making her decision. Steve (Stephen Nichols) learns what is going down and informs Tripp if rape charges have been filed against him.

Twists fans never saw coming

Jennifer (Cady McClain) unleashes her fury on Jack (Matthew Ashford) for cheating on her while she was in a coma.

The supercouple is at a crossroads. Jack telling Jennifer what went down with Kate (Lauren Koslow) does little to squash Jennifer’s anger. She slaps her husband across the face.

Jack takes his anger out on Abigail (Marci Miller) for spilling his secret at the party. Abigail is left speechless at her father being outraged at her for his actions.

The most shocking moment from the Days preview video is the return of Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun). Fans knew Ava was headed back to Salem, but what will have fans talking is her alliance with Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Yes, Ava is the mystery person Philip was talking to on the phone. She in Salem to ensure Philip follows her orders. It appears Ava wants Xander (Paul Telfer) dead, and Philip is supposed to kill him.

Philip and Ava’s unholy alliance brings a new exciting mystery to Salem, especially since the entire town believes she is dead.

Steve and Tripp are in for one heck of a surprise. Ava’s timing is perfect, too, considering Tripp is being accused of rape.

The ladies of Salem are front and center on the hit NBC show.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.