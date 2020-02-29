Days of our Lives spoilers: The execution of Ben Weston

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC daytime drama are all about the execution of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

Time has run out for the innocent man, who said good-bye to his father Clyde (James Read) and ate his last meal. Ben even had a sweet talk with Marlena (Deidre Hall), who promised to let Ciara (Victoria Konefal) how much he loved her.

Ben’s execution begins

Ben has made peace with dying and all that remains is for the execution to begin. The preview video is a little chilling with Ben strapped down like Hannibal Lecter and a guard explaining exactly what will happen, injection by injection.

Marlena looks on as the injections take over Ben’s body. Even as the lethal drugs are being administered, Ben maintains that he is innocent of killing his sister to Marlena and the guards. It is his final emotional plea before realizing he is going to die.

The drugs make Ben recall his life with Ciara, and the deep love they had for each other. Ben becomes delusional, calling out for his true love, moments before his heart stops. It appears to be the end of the road for the Necktie killer.

Ciara races against time

Ben sees Ciara before he “dies,” but is he dreaming, or is she really at the execution to stop it? Reality is not on his side, with various images of Ciara running through his mind before he flatlines.

Viewers know Ciara has discovered the real killer. When the prison denies Ben’s stay of execution, she goes full Brady to find Evan (Brock Kelly). She knows every second counts to bring Jordan’s (Chrishell Stause) killer to the prison and save Ben’s life.

If Ciara is unable to save Ben in time, it will haunt her forever. She never gave up on Ben and believed from day one he was innocent.

The chances of Ben dying are slim. In true Days fashion, Ciara will likely show up at the very last minute with Evan and prove Ben is not the killer. However, it doesn’t mean that Ben will escape the execution unharmed.

Based on the spoilers, at least two of the lethal injections are administered. Ciara may be able to stop the execution, but Ben’s life is still going to hang in the balance.

Will their love win out in the end? Can Ciara save her man from the brink of death?

It is all going down on the NBC soap opera this week, so make sure to tune in daily to find out what happens at Ben’s execution.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.