Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: It’s a race against time for three Salem residents and Stefano strikes again

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease time is running out to save three Salem residents. Plus, Stefano (Stephen Nichols) strikes again, and this time he is using his son to do execute his evil plans

There is a lot of drama going down in Salem as the fallout of several secrets continues to plague the town. More truth bombs are dropped in the upcoming week too.

The race to save Sonny, Kayla, and Ben

The truth about who Evan (Brock Kelly) is has lasting implications for Rafe (Galen Gering) and Sonny (Freddie Smith). Evan’s lies come crumbling down around him. After learning Will (Chandler Massey) is innocent, the nanny loses it and holds Sonny at gunpoint.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Will work together to stop Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) execution. They discover the truth about Evan, and race to save Sonny. Ciara manages to get the gun away from Evan, but can she get him to Statesville before it is too late?

Ben has visions of his life with Ciara, as the lethal injection begins. He flatlines at the same time Ciara brings Evan, Jordan’s real killer, to the prison. Is it the end of the road for Ciara and Ben, or will she arrive in the nick of time to save her man?

Stefano continues to use Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) as a bargaining chip. Justin (Wally Kurth) turns to John (Drake Hogestyn) for help to get Kayla back and keep Marlena (Deidre Hall) safe. The two men come up with a plan to free Kayla. However, it goes wrong, and Marlena is caught in the middle.

The reason John and Justin’s plan goes awry could have to do with Dr. Rolf (William Utay). Oh yes, the mad scientist is back. Dr. Rolf has a new idea for how Stefano can finally be with his queen of the night. Kayla is horrified at what she learns from Stefano’s sidekick.

Stefano uses Chad

Stefano strikes again to ensure he gets what he wants. In true fashion, The Phoenix has someone else doing his dirty work. Chad (Billy Flynn) is under his father’s spell, thanks to Stefano drugging his son’s drink, and he is now Stefano’s latest pawn.

Fans know any plan of Stefano’s is evil and dangerous. On his father’s orders, Chad will carry out a very deadly mission. It appears John, Justin, Chad, Kayla, and Marlena are all on an orchestrated collision course.

Getting the last word in

Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) finally comes face to face with Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso). She has harsh words for Gina, after realizing she is the one who pushed Jennifer over the balcony.

Roman (Josh Taylor) doesn’t hold back in blasting Kate (Lauren Koslow) for her part in helping Gina and Stefano. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) both lay into Gabi (Camila Banus) for what she did to Julie, Lani (Sal Stowers), and Eli (Lamon Archey).

It is going to be an exciting week on the NBC soap opera that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Make sure to tune in daily to know precisely what happens in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.