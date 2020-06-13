Days of our Lives spoilers: Summer romance is heating up Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera tease romance is the name of the game in Salem.

As the temperatures rise outside, so do those smoking hot make-out sessions and loving romantic gestures that keep fans tuning into the daytime drama each week.

Not everyone hooking up is a couple, though, and not all encounters go as planned. In true Days fashion, there are some shocking twists and turns ahead to keep viewers entertained.

Spoiling that special someone

Jack (Matthew Ashford) pulls out all the stops to give Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) a romantic night to remember. They may be watching their grandkids, but that isn’t stopping Jack from showering Jennifer with love and affection. The lovebirds enjoy dinner by candlelight reaffirming their deep bond.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) take a break from helping Jake (Brandon Barash) save Gabi (Camila Banus) to get frisky with each other. The engaged duo relieves their stress by getting hot and heavy. It is one of those moments that keep soap opera fans talking for days.

Trouble is brewing for John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) in the form of their granddaughter Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan). The couple manages to find some alone time, and they do not waste it.

Oh yes, Claire’s shenanigans won’t keep Marlena from putting the moves on her hunky husband! John, of course, has no problems with his wife’s suggestion of a little romantic time.

Romance takes an unexpected turn

While several couples embrace romantic moments, some people run into a little bit of trouble in that area.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) take their revenge plan to the next level. After plotting, the two hit the sheets for real this time. Their fake hook-up becomes real, but there is a hiccup.

The promo video for the daytime drama alludes to Brady have some trouble getting physical with Sarah. That is not going to bode well for Sarah’s confidence.

Jake has an intense reunion with Gwen (Emily O’Brien). The two exes have a heated exchange before things get passionate, and Jake plants a steamy kiss on his ex-girlfriend. She may infuriate him, but Jake can’t hide his attraction to Gwen.

As fans know from the summer preview video, Gabi goes ballistic when she catches Jake kissing Gwen. Jake is certainly not hurting for female attention. Will Gwen convince Jake to give another chance, or will he give in to his attraction to Gabi?

Things are getting romantic on the NBC daytime drama. Fans are going to want to tune in daily to see just how hot it gets in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.