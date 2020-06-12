Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Cin and Jake plot to save Gabi and Jarlena is duped

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease a life is in danger and one couple realizes their own family has tricked them.

The daytime drama is preparing for a summer full of heartache, pain, shocking revelations, and surprise guests. Next week is adding to the build-up with dramatic saves, lies exposed, and enemies who come face to face.

The race to save Gabi

Time is running out for Gabi (Camila Banus), who fears for her life. Viewers know when Gabi gets scared, she makes rash decisions. Gabi attempts to escape putting her life in even more danger.

Her captors lose patience with Gabi and Jake (Brandon Barash). That means the race is on for Jake, Ciara (Victoria Konefal), and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) to save her. Their saving grace will be Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) of all people.

Ciara is reluctant to believe Claire has changed. Claire drops the bomb that Gwen (Emily O’Brien) was her roommate in Bayview to prove she wants to make amends. A skeptical Ben heads to Bayview with Marlena (Deidre Hall) in search of Gwen.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) make matters worse when they start to search for Gabi too. They question Jake, who sticks with his story that Gabi is a lunatic. The cops don’t give up, though.

Meanwhile, Ciara comes up with a plan to help Jake. By the end of the week, Gabi is a free woman. However, it won’t be smooth sailing thanks to Ben and Jake messing up the negotiation for Gabi’s release.

Once Gabi is safe, she is more convinced than ever that Jake is Stefan. She takes drastic measures to prove her point too.

Not only does Jake have to deal with Gabi, but he has a tense reunion with Gwen. Yes, Jake has the ladies coming at him from all walks of life.

Claire tricks John and Marlena

It doesn’t take long for John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena to realize Claire has duped them. She is not as well as she initially led her family to believe.

Claire pushes her grandparents to the limit when she surprises them with a new houseguest. All bets are on Claire letting Gwen stay with Marlena and John. The two former roommates are using each other right now to keep out of Bayview and keep their secrets.

Other Salem news

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) take their revenge plan to the next level. Their closeness infuriates Xander (Paul Telfer), who makes one last grand gesture to win Sarah back.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) pressures Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to open up about her baby’s father.

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) can’t get over the remarkable resemblance between Jake and Stefan.

Ben picks his best man and Jack (Matthew Ashford) puts together a romantic evening for Jennifer (Melissa Reeves).

Oh, what a week it is going to be on Days of our Lives! Viewers are not going to want a second of the heart-stopping drama and loving romantic gestures.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.