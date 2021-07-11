Days of our Lives spoilers: Sami schemes to destroy Nicole and Eric’s happy reunion

Hurricane Sami is at it again. This time she intends to succeed in breaking up Eric and Nicole. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers tease a long-awaited happy reunion is clouded by guilt and determination to get revenge.

There is no love lost between Sami (Alison Sweeney) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker). They have been enemies for decades and are continuously trying to take the other one down.

Nicole and Sami are each harboring a secret affair that could blow up their marriages. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal Sami makes Xander (Paul Telfer) a deal to admit he slept with Nicole.

Thanks to the Days preview video, fans have been given a glimpse of what to expect as hurricane Sami prepares to take down her sister-in-law. Sami thinks she has the upper hand, but Nicole might fight back with proof Sami’s also a cheater.

Eric finally comes home

After spending nearly all of their first year of marriage apart, Eric (Greg Vaughan) surprises Nicole with an anniversary visit. Nicole is thrilled to see her hubby but also filled with guilt.

It doesn’t take long for Eric to notice something is off with his wife. Nicole decides to enjoy her hubby being home and celebrate their love for each other with a heated night of passion.

Nicole and Eric share a happy reunion before heading off to their anniversary party. Based on how Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli’s (Lamon Archey) party turned out, all bets are on this one going bust too.

Sami on a mission

John (Drake Hogestyn), Marlena (Deidre Hall), Roman (Josh Taylor), Brady (Eric Martsolf), Belle (Martha Madison), Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), and Sami all gather for the festivities.

Little does anyone at the party know, Sami has a plan to humiliate Nicole publicly. The anger grows inside Sami as she watches Nicole gush over Eric and their happiness together. Seeing Nicole smile plus downing some alcohol puts Sami in the mood to cause trouble.

There is a good chance Nicole and Sami will follow through on spilling the other’s secret. Not only is it July sweeps, which is the perfect time for truth bombs to be dropped, but Days is gearing up for a two-week hiatus.

The 2021 Summer Olympics begins on Friday, July 23, which means the NBC soap opera airs its last episode on Thursday, July 22, until Monday, August 9. Viewers can expect jam-packed episodes full of OMG moments until the hiatus and a cliff-hanger that will have fans talking all throughout the Olympics.

Will Sami really blow up Eric and Nicole’s party, or will Nicole beat her to the punch, blabbing Sami’s secret?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.