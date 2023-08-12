Days of our Lives spoilers: Salem mourns Victor Kiriakis

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal fans are going to need a big box of tissues for what’s coming up.

The hit Peacock soap opera is honoring the late great John Aniston following his death last November.

Since Days films so far in advance, it took a while for the show to reveal the fate of Victor Kiriakis.

This week ended with Justin (Wally Kurth) informing Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), Xander (Paul Telfer), and Bonnie (Judi Evans) that Victor’s plane was missing.

The latest preview video reveals what fans already knew; Victor dies in a plane crash.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It will be an emotional few episodes as Salem says goodbye to a legend.

Victor’s death hits Salem hard

In the footage, Justin’s voice plays over scenes of a distraught Xander hugging someone and Alex covering his mouth while tears stream down his face. A flip of the scene shows a picture of Victor as Justin explains that he has bad news about his uncle Vic.

The next moment shows Justin breaking the news to Maggie that Victor’s plane went down. As Maggie breaks down, flashbacks of her with Victor flood the screen.

There’s no question that this video tugs at the heartstrings from the first moment, and it doesn’t stop until the end.

Remembering the great Victor Kiriakis

Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) voice serves as the backdrop for more flashbacks, including one of her and Victor when they were together all those years ago. Steve (Stephen Nichols) fighting with Victor back in the day also serves as a tease for all the memories that are coming.

“There will never be another Victor Kiriakis,” Kate says, and truer words were never spoken. Victor and John are icons!

Several more flashbacks are featured, with Victor revealing his greatest happiness, with the final scene of the promo showing Justin breaking down in Bonnie’s arms.

The preview of how Days plans to honor Victor got the waterworks flowing, that is for sure. It’s easy to see the actors pouring their hearts out to pay tribute to their friend and costar, John, through Victor’s death.

Although the next couple of weeks will heavily focus on Salem saying goodbye to Victor, there is something to celebrate on the hit Peacock show.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Suzanne Rogers celebrates 50 years of playing Maggie Horton Kiriakis on Friday, August 18. The episode will look back on her time in Salem for the past five decades.

Fans will be treated to a lot of nostalgia on Days in the coming week or two from Victor’s death and Suzanne’s milestone episode.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of honoring two legends is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.