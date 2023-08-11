Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Farewell to Victor, Suzanne Rogers’ 50th anniversary, and more drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease tragedy and celebration hit Salem.

Grab those tissues because Days is setting the stage for an emotional week filled with tears and nostalgia.

Next week’s main focus will be on Salem learning that Victor (John Aniston) died in a plane crash.

Killing Victor off was inevitable following John Aniston’s death last November, but the timing is very interesting.

Suzanne Rogers celebrates 50 years as Maggie Horton Kiriakis on the Peacock show next week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On Friday, August 18, Days of our Lives will honor Suzanne’s milestone with an episode filled with flashbacks of Maggie’s life in Salem.

Victor Kiriakis’ death rocks Salem

This week ended with Justin (Wally Kurth) breaking the news to the family that Victor’s plane was missing. Victor’s death will be confirmed mid-week, sending his loved ones reeling and acting out.

An already guilt-ridden Shawn (Brandon Beemer) blames himself for his grandfather’s death since Victor was returning from visiting Bo (Peter Reckell).

Meanwhile, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Xander (Paul Telfer) deal with their grief by coming to blows over Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Over with Kate (Lauren Koslow), she gets quite a shock following Victor’s demise, but it’s a good one. Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) returns upon learning what happened to his father.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) also struggle with Victor’s death. They won’t be the only ones, either, as many special returns are expected to come home to Salem as the town says goodbye to Victor.

Gwen, Chloe, and Chanel face big decisions

After Brady and Chloe have a tense chat about where they stand with each other, she begins to rethink her relationship with Xander. Before the week is over, Chloe will finally give Xander an answer to his proposal.

Dimitri (Peter Porte) and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) are off on their honeymoon, but things don’t go as planned. It sounds like Dimitri hiding out Leo (Greg Rikaart) hits a snag because Gwen makes a shocking discovery that just might end her honeymoon.

Sparks are still flying for Johnny (Carson Boatman) when it comes to Chanel (Raven Bowens). After Johnny pleads for a second chance with Chanel, she seeks advice from her mom, Paulina (Jackée Harry).

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, Abe (James Reynolds) takes action to reclaim his role as mayor. Abe has Paulina by his side to put his return plan in motion, and it won’t be all business, either.

Melinda (Tina Huang) and Li (Remington Hoffman) play games with each other, while Chad (Billy Flynn) apologizes to Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) for his recent demand about Stephanie (Abigail Klein).

All of this, plus Gabi (Camila Banus) desperately tries to convince Rachel (Finlay Rose Slater) to spill her secret.

It’s a must-see week of the hit daytime drama for sure because Days says goodbye to one legend and honors a milestone for another legend.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.