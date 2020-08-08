Days of our Lives spoilers: Romance and reignited feuds fill Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for the hit NBC soap opera tease old feuds are reignited and romance is heating up Salem.

Battle lines are drawn in the sand for several people in a week full of shocking decisions, revenge, and choices that will blow up lives. Oh yes, things are definitely shaking up on the hit daytime drama next week!

Bring it on

Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) request that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) raise her son makes Sami (Alison Sweeney) see red. The two women are pitted against each other once again. Fans are used to Sami and Nicole feuding, but their fight over Allie’s baby will take their battle to new heights.

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan/Isabel Durant) catches Eve (Kassie DePaiva) spying on Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) in the park. The two ladies get into an argument after Claire tells Eve that killing Ben will not bring Paige (True O’Brien) back.

Fans know Eve plans to have Ben kill Ciara. However, Claire’s words still strike a chord with Eve, who slaps Claire across the face.

What will Eve do next to ensure Claire doesn’t mess up her master plan?

It’s getting hot in here

Ben and Ciara celebrate their marriage by getting physical. They can’t keep their hands off each other in public or private. The newlyweds enjoy a smooch fest in Salem Place. Then, head back to their hotel room for a night of passion and intimacy.

The happy couple better enjoy the romance while they can. Days spoilers tease Ben keeps having nightmares about hurting his wife. Plus, Ben runs into Vincent (Michael Teh), who puts the final part of Eve’s plan in motion.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) puts the moves on Chad (Billy Flynn). She informs the DiMera heir she wants him in her bed now. The preview video shows Gwen pulling Chad in for a steamy kiss that will have viewers losing their minds.

Is it part of Chad and Gwen’s plan to take down Gabi (Camila Banus)? Is Gwen trying to make Jake (Brandon Barash)? Whatever the reason, the kiss is going to change things for Chad and Gwen.

Sparks fly between Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) again. The former couple is on the verge of giving romance another shot. Considering both Galen and Kristian are leaving the soap opera, the storyline is probably part of their exit.

It is a must-see week of the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.