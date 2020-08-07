Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: New alliances, Allie causes drama, and Ben is shook

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease bonds are forming, the fallout of secrets, and a man on the edge.

Life in Salem has been crazy for several residents, and fans haven’t seen anything yet. It is a week full of changes that will leave viewers with a lot of questions.

Escaping the past

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) reels from being kidnapped by Eve (Kassie DePaiva). He hides his fears and unease from Ciara (Victoria Konefal). However, a nightmare about strangling his wife leaves Ben shook.

The unease and bad dreams are just the beginning for Ben. A run-in with Vincent (Michael Teh) at Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) heightens Ben’s worry and concern. He is walking a fine line, that’s for sure.

Eve pops up in Salem, which is not going to be good for Ben unless the police find her before she finds him. The answer to that depends on Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan). Eve pleads with Claire to keep the fact she is in town a secret.

Will Claire finally prove her loyalty to Ciara, or will she keep Eve’s whereabouts a secret?

Starting a new chapter

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) chooses who she wants to adopt her baby before she goes MIA. She leaves a shocking letter asking Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) to take her son.

Once Allie goes missing, Sami (Alison Sweeney) joins forces with Eric and Nicole to find her. Can these three really work together?

Sami turns to Belle (Martha Madison) in the search for Allie. Little do Sami and Belle know; Claire has information that could help them. Eve isn’t the only one who asks Claire for help, Allie does too. Claire agrees to help her cousin.

The drama surrounding Allie leads Will (Chandler Massey) to make amends with Sami. It also prompts Sonny (Freddie Smith) to work on mending his relationship with Will.

DiMera drama

The Jake (Brandon Barash), Gabi (Camila Banus), Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Chad (Billy Flynn) saga continues.

Jake and Gwen fight over his relationship with Gabi. Gwen gets even more jealous when Gabi and Jake receive good news.

Anything good for Gabi usually means something bad for Chad. Could the news have something to do with DiMera Enterprises?

Gwen and Chad share a kiss at the end of the week. These two have bonded over their hatred of Gabi. Is their bond becoming more than friendship, or are they both just desperate for affection?

There is so much happening in Salem next week. Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.