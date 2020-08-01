Days of our Lives spoilers: Revenge, betrayal, and love connections take over Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes tease tensions are high in Salem. The preview video shows revenge, betrayal, baby news, and unlikely love connections.

Summer continues to sizzle in Salem and next week is no exception. The drama is at an all-time high, which includes a fan-favorite return to shake things up just a little more.

Eve tortures Ben

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) tortures Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) with a little help from her pal, Vincent (Michael Teh). Her revenge plan of turning Ben back into the necktie killer is in full swing.

Little does Eve know, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) gives intel to Hope (Kristian Alfonso), Ciara (Victoria Konefal), Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan), and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) that further implicates Eve as Ben’s kidnapper. Chloe’s information is pivotal in helping Ciara find her husband.

Will Ben be the same when he comes home, or will he be the necktie killer again?

Sami and Will in the hot seat

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) blasts Will (Chandler Massey) for conspiring with Sami (Alison Sweeney) to keep Rafe (Galen Gering) from adopting her baby. Sonny (Freddie Smith) is there during Allie’s lashing and is shocked to learn of his husband’s betrayal.

Will has to face the consequences of keeping a secret from his loved ones. It is not going to be easy, but thankfully for Will, Sami is also on the receiving end of Sonny’s anger. Sonny lashes out at Sami for, yet again, sticking her nose in where it doesn’t belong.

Elsewhere in Salem

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) receive stunning news about their unborn baby. The video clip shows Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) telling the anxious parents, “this is rare.”

Fans will have to watch to find out what Eli and Lani learn about their baby. Lani has been anxious and nervous from the second she found out she was pregnant.

Are fears something will happen to the baby coming true?

Xander (Paul Telfer) is shocked when Sarah shows him she is ready for a night of passion. It is something he has wanted but never thought would happen after his baby switch lie. Based on the preview video, their romp is pretty steamy.

Gabi (Camila Banus) gets an eye full of Jake (Brandon Barash) when he walks into his room in only a towel following his shower. She certainly likes what she sees.

The sparks continue to fly between these two, setting up yet another love connection in Salem. After all, one of the reasons the writers brought Brandon back was his smoking host chemistry with Camila.

Oh, what a week it is going to be on the hit daytime drama. Be sure to tune in daily, so you won’t miss all the juicy action.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.