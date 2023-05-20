Days of our Lives spoilers: Paulina and Chanel’s rooftop nightmare, Megan on the loose, and Andrew fights back

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the hit Peacock soap opera explodes with drama as May sweeps come to a close.

It’s been a month of jaw-dropping moments and shocking revelations on the daytime drama.

As sweeps month winds down, one storyline wraps up with dire consequences that, honestly, anyone could see coming from a mile away.

There’s a new storyline heating up that adds a whole new meaning to the dysfunctional DiMera family too.

The addition of Dimitri (Peter Porte) and Megan shifts the family dynamic so much that EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) just might call a cease-fire.

Thanks to the latest preview video for Days, fans have a glimpse at how these two stories are playing out next week.

Andrew takes charge, and Megan takes her throne

In the footage, John (Drake Hogestyn) breaks the news to Paul (Christopher Sean) that Dimitri has kidnaped Andrew (Colton Little). Paul breaks down in his father’s arms at the news.

A flip of the scene shows a beaten and tied up Andrew getting water thrown on him. Things take a turn when Andrew gets the upper hand fighting back against his attacker.

Days of our Lives spoilers teased that Megan and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) get out of Statesville, so it looks like Dimitri’s hostage plan worked.

A newly freed Megan arrives at the DiMera mansion determined to claim what’s hers. Megan’s sinister laugh is a clear sign the family is in for a world of hurt.

Chaos on the Salem Inn rooftop

This week ended with Colin (Jasper Newman) getting ready to put the final touches on his revenge plan for Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Chanel (Raven Bowens). In the hospital, a severely hurt Abe (James Reynolds) demands Rafe (Galen Gering) find his wife.

Colin can be seen holding a gun on a frightened Paulina before several clips tease a lot goes down on the rooftop. When chaos erupts, Colin grabs Chanel holding a gun to her head as Jada (Elia Cantu) arrives, screaming for him to drop the gun.

The next thing fans know, Colin is fighting for the gun with Talia (Aketra Sevellian), who appears to have run to Chanel’s rescue. In true soap opera fashion, Talia and Colin end up falling off the roof in the middle of their scuffle, with Jada screaming for her sister.

Will Talia and Colin survive the fall? What devious plan does Megan have in store for her family?

Those questions and more will be answered on the hit daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.