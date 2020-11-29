Days of our Lives spoilers: Old friends reunite and jealously rears its ugly head

Days of our Lives spoilers tease fans can expect old friends to come together, and a couple of Salem residents are overcome with jealousy.

Hot on the heels of Thanksgiving, the hit NBC show brings viewers moments filled with love and history. Plus, some of the classic drama-filled scenes that have kept fans watching Days for 55 years.

A welcome home for an old friend

The wait to see Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) back in Salem is finally over. Chloe hits town and immediately runs into a former flame.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Brady (Eric Martsolf) can’t help but smile after running into Chloe in the town square. He has had a rough time lately, and catching up with Chloe proves to be just what Brady needed to take his mind off his troubles.

Immediately the conversation turns to their personal lives. Brady wants to know if Chloe has a man in her life. Before she can answer, the preview video cuts to Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) and Chloe spotting each other for the first time.

The daytime drama certainly wants fans to believe a rekindled romance between Chloe and Philip is brewing. The Days of our Lives holiday promo featured footage of the exes reflecting on their days as high school sweethearts.

The green-eyed monster is not a good look

Charlie (Mike Manning) admires a necklace Claire’s (Isabel Durant) wearing, but when he learns it was a gift from Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), he becomes jealous.

Read More Days of our Lives spoilers: A blackout hits Salem with three criminals on the loose

Although he does his best to hide it from Claire, as she embraces Ben later, it becomes clear to viewers another side of Charlie has emerged. Oh yes, the many layers of Charlie are just starting to peel.

Will Claire notice Charlie’s jealous side before it too late? Probably not.

Another Salem resident bit by the green-eyed monster is everyone’s favorite bad girl, Gabi (Camila Banus). Finding Jake (Brandon Barash) in bed with Kate (Lauren Koslow) leaves Gabi seething with rage.

She has been waiting to return to rekindle her romance with Jake from the second Gabi left Salem. The last thing Gabi expected was to find Jake with another woman, let alone Kate.

The question is, what will Gabi do with this newfound information? Despite the anger and jealousy taking over, Gabi knows keeping Jake and Kate’s secret could be to her advantage.

One thing fans can expect for sure, a good old-fashioned showdown between Gabi and Kate. Plus, a heated yet honest conversation between Jake and Gabi.

There are many moments coming up on the daytime drama that are must-see. Be sure to tune in daily!

Days of our Lives airs weekday on NBC.