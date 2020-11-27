Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Bonnie and Jennifer plot, Ava visits Tripp, and single Sarah

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease an unlikely alliance, a risk taken, and a sudden breakup.

As fans know, things in Salem are never as they appear. Next week, there is a lot of plotting and scheming going down on the daytime drama, so it is hard to tell what is real or and what is not.

November sweeps may be over, but the Days winter preview video revealed fans are in for one wild ride as 2020 comes to an end.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

The drama and romance are heating up as the temperature drops outside, and viewers won’t want to miss a second of the show.

Jealousy is not a good look

Charlie (Mike Manning) and Claire’s (Isabel Durant) relationship continues to blossom. However, her close friendship with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) brings out Charlie’s jealous side. He doesn’t like Claire spending time with Ben at all.

While Charlie tries to hide his jealousy, Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) team up to do just the opposite. The two ladies work overtime to make Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Justin (Wally Kurth) jealous.

It will work on Jack, who is desperate to get Jennifer, but will Justin finally give in to his feelings for Bonnie?

Read More 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

Desperate times call for desperate measures

Gabi (Camila Banus) learns Jake (Brandon Barash) is sleeping with Kate (Lauren Koslow) upon her return to Salem. Jake and Kate’s secret affair won’t stay a secret for long if Gabi decides to blab what she saw.

The chances of Gabi exposing the affair are unlikely. Gabi knows how to use a secret to her advantage. Fans should expect nothing less from Gabi this time around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays)

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) grows desperate next week. She proves she is more like her mom, Sami (Alison Sweeney) than anyone could have imagined. A new scheme sets Allie on the path to becoming a mini-Sami.

There is a good chance Allie’s problem and solution involve Tripp (Lucas Adams), who is in for another surprise next week.

Ava (Tamara Braun) comes out of the shadows to reunite with her son. It is a move Ava would only do if she felt Tripp desperately needed her.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) informs Xander (Paul Telfer) they need to break up.

Fans shouldn’t worry that the newly reunited couple has really called it quits. They have been plotting to take down Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson). Breaking up sounds like the next stage in their plan.

Then again, Xander is involved, so he could have done something new to anger his lady love.

Days of our Lives weekdays on NBC.