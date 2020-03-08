Days of our Lives spoilers: Nicole learns the truth about baby Mickey and Rachel

Days of Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC soap opera tease the truth about the baby switch is close to being revealed. One clue could blow the entire switch wide open.

Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) suspicions have been heightened since she saw Xander (Paul Telfer) talking intensely with Dr. Raynor (Victoria Platt). Although Xander played it off as concern for baby Mickey’s bone marrow transplant procedure, Nicole is confident she heard them talking about a secret.

After a chat with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) about the night Rachel died, Nicole starts to realize something is not right.

Victor and Xander’s scheme

Victor (John Aniston) and Xander did a lot of scheming the night Adrienne (Judi Evans) died. They not only covered up Maggie’s (Suzanne Rogers) drinking and driving, but they also switched Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) dead baby for Kristen’s perfectly healthy baby.

Their scheme regarding Maggie has already come to light. Now it appears the baby switch scheme is getting ready to blow up in their faces. Victor is worried now that Dr. Raynor suddenly returned to town. After all, he paid her handsomely to leave Salem and stay quiet about the switch.

Xander went against Victor’s wishes by urging Dr. Raynor to leave town again instead of eliminating her. What they both don’t realize is the doctor is the least of their problems.

One clue leads Nicole to the truth

Brady (Eric Martsolf) talks to Nicole about Rachel. He reveals his daughter had a birthmark on her neck. It is one of the distinguishing traits he remembers about his baby girl because his son Tate has a similar birthmark.

Sarah is the first to notice the birthmark on her daughter while with Xander. Nicole is with Eric (Greg Vaughan) when the two of them discover the birthmark too. After listening to Brady talk about Rachel, Nicole begins to put two and two together.

Between Xander’s strange behavior, and now the birthmark, Nicole is sure baby Mickey is Kristen and Brady’s daughter. However, if she is going to break Eric’s heart with the accusation, she needs proof.

The birthmark has certainly led her to the baby switch truth, but it is not enough. She will give Xander one more chance to come clean, which he doesn’t. Then Nicole will be forced to track down the proof she needs to blow the baby switch wide open.

Will Xander and Victor realize Nicole knows the truth? Can Nicole find a way to prove Mickey is Rachel?

The truth about the baby switch is getting closer to being revealed. Viewers should tune in daily to find out what happens when Victor and Xander’s latest scheme is exposed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.