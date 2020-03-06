Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Chad turns dangerous, Nicole uncovers the baby switch, and Marlena undergoes Dr. Rolf’s procedure

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease there is danger around everyone in Salem and it is in various forms. No one is safe from the lurking evils that are about to blow up several lives.

Two pivotal storylines are gaining traction. Stefano’s (Stephen Nichols) reign of terror heats up and the truth about baby Mickey is getting close to being exposed.

Nicole closes in on the baby switch

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is closing in on the baby switch thanks to overhearing a conversation between Xander (Paul Telfer) and Dr. Raynor (Victoria Platt). She didn’t buy their cover-up story after she caught them huddled together in the hospital.

A chat with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) about her connection to Dr. Raynor has heightened Nicole’s suspicious further. Following another talk with a jumpy Xander, Nicole is convinced more than ever he is guilty of something.

She starts an investigation that leads Nicole to begin piecing together the baby switch. Will Nicole discover baby Mickey is Kristen and Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) daughter?

Chad turns dangerous

Chad (Billy Flynn) is becoming extremely dangerous when he is under Stefano’s influence. He tries to smother Gabi (Camila Banus). Chad is not a Gabi fan, so hurting her he could be doing of his own free will.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) becomes Stefano’s next target. Unbeknownst to Kate, Chad is ordered to kill her. She is clueless that her life is in danger. After all, Kate helped Stefano and Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) keep their identities secret for months. Yes, she is the one who finally revealed the truth, but it never occurs to Kate she would be Stefano’s target.

Dr. Rolf’s procedure

Marlena (Deidre Hall) fails to talk Dr. Rolf (William Utay) out of doing his procedure. The mad scientist is determined to help Stefano get his Queen of the Night and moves forward with his original plan.

After the procedure is completed, Stefano tries to reconnect with Marlena. Will she be transformed like Hope (Kristian Alfonso) was to Princess Gina, or will the good doc prevail?

John’s (Drake Hogestyn) desperation to find Stefano and Marlena will force him to turn to an unlikely source for help, Gina. She loves John and will do anything to help him, for a price. They come to some agreement because by the end of the week, John apprehends Dr. Rolf.

Elsewhere in Salem

Gina taunts Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal), who tears herself away from Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) long enough to help her brother. It is about time she faced her imposter mother.

Evan (Brock Kelly) scores a legal victory. Rafe (Galen Gering) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) confront Evan over his actions. A mystery person reaches out to help Evan. Could it be that Jordan is really alive?

It is going to be an emotional week on the NBC soap opera. Fans will want to tune in daily to see what goes down in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.