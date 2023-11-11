Days of our Lives spoilers: Nicole delivers her baby, Dimitri delivers on his promise, and EJ rages

Days of our Lives spoilers tease it’s all about how much you can get away with in Salem.

November sweeps are coming in hot with the hit Peacock soap, and things will kick up another notch next week.

After Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is involved in a crash, things get dicey when the baby she was pregnant with disappears.

Difficult decisions are made to advance everyone’s personal agenda, which will spiral out of control after sweeps wrap up.

And while that’s the main focus this week, plenty of other things are happening, too.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect from Days of our Lives next week.

Nicole delivers her baby after a car wreck

After colliding with Leo (Greg Rikkart) and Dimitri (Peter Porte), Nicole delivers her baby on the side of the road.

While it’s early, the baby seems fine as Dimitri disappears with it, heading straight to Melinda (Tina Huang) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

That’s right, stealing the baby to keep the man storyline is in full swing.

Despite Sloan’s hesitation and desire to come clean, she is convinced otherwise when Eric (Greg Vaughan) runs to be with Nicole after the news of her car wreck.

When EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) arrives on the scene and there is no baby, he loses it.

Melinda and Sloan receive the baby

Leo stuck around the accident scene as Dimitri snuck away to deliver the baby to Sloan and Melinda.

The women wait as Dimitri shows up at the door with the baby.

Meanwhile, EJ is furious that the baby is gone, and when he sees Leo at the police station, it takes all his strength not to knock him out.

How long will Leo keep quiet, and what will happen when he opens his mouth?

Eric goes to see Marlena (Deidre Hall), presumably to fill her in on what’s happened with Nicole and the baby.

Nicole is beside herself as Holly (Ashley Puzemis) steps up to help her mom as she grieves her baby. She knows that something happened, but not the specifics. And while she is helping her mom, it doesn’t hurt to lean on Johnny (Carson Boatman), either.

The Days of our Lives preview video shows that next week will be full of emotional moments, lies, and scheming.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.