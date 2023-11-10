Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Nicole goes into labor, Steve issues a warning, and Rafe wants answers

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease November sweeps are bringing the heat.

There’s already been so much that has happened on the daytime drama since sweeps month began.

Days fans should brace for more juicy moments that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

One of those moments kicks off next week when Nicole (Arianne Zucker) goes into labor at the worst possible time.

The winter preview teased Nicole ends up on the side of the road with Leo (Greg Rikaart) helping her deliver the baby.

This kicks off the entanglement of a couple of storylines that involve several Salem residents coming up on Days of our Lives.

Nicole and Sloan are in panic mode

The fallout of the car accident between Nicole, Leo, and Dimitri (Peter Porte) begins the week.

After delivering the baby early, Nicole and EJ panic over their child.

Meanwhile, Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) decides to come clean with Eric (Greg Vaughan) about everything. Melinda (Tina Huang), though, manages to keep her silent and begins working with someone shady to find Sloan a baby.

Thanks to the preview video, Days fans know Melinda teams up with Dimitri and Leo.

Once Eric learns about the accident and Nicole, he makes a beeline to be there for her. This helps convince Sloan that keeping Nicole’s baby is the right thing to do, or she risks losing Eric.

Over with Holly (Ashley Puzemis), she worries about her mom allowing Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) to be a shoulder to lean on during this time. Holly also uses the family drama to scheme her crush, Johnny (Carson Boatman), over concern for the baby.

Steve is on a mission

Something about Konstantin (John Kapelos) doesn’t sit right with Steve (Stephen Nichols), especially with his interest in Maggie (Suzanne Rogers). Steve has a heated warning for Konstantin before enlisting John’s (Drake Hogestyn) help.

It looks like Patch is headed to Greece to do a little digging. The confrontation with Steve leaves Konstantin putting the screws to Theresa (Emily O’Brien) to complete her assignment.

However, Theresa struggles to move forward when Konstantin gives her an order that targets Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

One good thing coming for Theresa amid this chaos is that Brady (Eric Martsolf) gets a little jealous and questions Alex’s feelings for his ex.

Other Days tidbits

Elsewhere in Salem, an angry Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) accuses Xander (Paul Telfer) of foul play in their custody battle for baby Victoria.

Everett (Blake Berris) comes face to face with Alex, while Chad (Billy Flynn) reaches out to Gwen (Emily O’Brien) to buy the Spectator.

All of this, plus Rafe (Galen Gering) rushes Jada (Elia Cantu) to the hospital after being ambushed by Dimitri. Rafe also puts Leo in the hot seat over the incident with Jada and finding his boyfriend.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the excitement in Salem is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.