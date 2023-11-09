Is Gabi leaving Days of our Lives? That’s the question on Days fans’ minds after the most recent episode of the hit Peacock soap.

Over her years in Salem, Gabi (Camila Banus) has managed to get herself into some crazy situations.

That has happened again with the death of Li (Remington Hoffman) and Gabi literally standing over him holding the bloody knife.

It’s a classic soap opera story kicking off a mystery of who really killed Li.

Unfortunately for Gabi, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) just became the DA, thanks to Paulina (Jackée Harry). EJ’s out for blood after what Gabi and Stefan (Brandon Barash) did to him.

The DiMera heir convinced a judge to deny Gabi’s bail, and now she’s off to Statesville, bringing up the question of what’s happening with the character.

Yes, Gabi is leaving Days of our Lives and, for now, will not be shown in prison. Last spring, Camila revealed that she was exiting the role of Gabi after 13 years.

The talented actress admitted she was looking for more time off during her contract negotiations but was not granted it. Camila opted not to resign and say goodbye to Salem.

“It’s bittersweet for me. I think I’m at a time in my life where personally, it’s a good time for me to step away and just take a reset. It’s going to be hard for me to let go of Gabi in that sense,” Camila shared with Soap Opera Digest.

This isn’t the first time Gabi has been written off the show. In 2020, Camila chose to step back from playing Gabi. However, the coronavirus pandemic had her rethinking her decision, and she returned.

The way the writers opted to write out Gabi left a lot of questions unanswered.

Will Gabi and Camelia return to Days?

It’s no secret that Days shoots episodes six months in advance, which means Camila had her last day on set last May. The actress could be considering a return to the show, even if it’s just a brief one.

“I think with soaps and the way that we work, it’s never always a for-sure good-bye,” Camila said to SOD about a possible return.

After all, Gabi was sent to prison to await her trial for killing Li. At some point, the daytime drama will need to address that and either have her stand trial or reveal the real killer.

To do that, either Camila will need to return for a few episodes to wrap things up, or the character will need to be recast.

For now, though, Gabi will be at Statesville while Stefan and Rafe (Galen Gering) try to prove her innocence. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Camila isn’t the last exit coming up on the hit Peacock soap.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.