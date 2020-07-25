Days of our Lives spoilers: Mysteries and secrets dominate Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal there is plenty of drama next week in Salem. The promo video reveals a baby is born, a damaging secret is being kept, and a captor is unveiled.

It is the last week of July sweeps for Days of our Lives and viewers have been on the edge of their seats all month. As things wrap up, the complicated web of deceit begins to unravel.

Allie’s baby is born

Things get complicated for Allie (Lindsay Arnold) next week on Days of our Lives. She goes into labor and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is there to help.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Sami (Alison Sweeney) is left out in the cold. She is hiding a secret that she doesn’t want to get out. Finding out that her daughter is expecting was shocking, but keeping her secret hidden is her priority. Sami will do whatever it takes to keep the life-changing reality from Allie. Will the mother and daughter be able to repair their strained relationship?

Will (Chandler Massey) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) are toasting to Allie giving them their baby. They break out the fancy glasses, but in Salem, not everything is glitz and glitter. Will she follow through with her plans to place her baby with the couple, or will a last-minute change of plans crush the parents-to-be?

Ben finds out who kidnapped him

The Cin wedding was blown up — literally. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is being held captive in what appears to be a basement of some sort. The Days of our Lives preview video shows him recognizing his captor and asking what they plan to do with him.

Read More The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Summer fun

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) was the obvious suspect when it came to the Cin wedding disaster. Days of our Lives writers wouldn’t be that transparent, though. After her discussion with the police, she is going to team up with Ciara (Victoria Konefal) to find out what happened to Ben.

His past is coming back to haunt him. Several questions are surrounding why the wedding was blown up, who took him, and how long the fallout will continue.

Things in Salem are getting complicated. Kidnappings, secrets, and heartbreaking disappointments will cloud the week ahead.

Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.