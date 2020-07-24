Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Allie’s baby comes and two women team up

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes promise a surprise alliance, an unlikely suspect, and the fallout from Cin’s wedding continues.

July has rocked Salem, and the final week of the month will be no different. Days of our Lives had a lot happened this month, and as it ends, more chaos begins.

An unlikely alliance

As Days of our Lives’ viewers have seen, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) have been attempting to get along. By the end of the week, the two women are teaming to search for answers.

The information they find will shock them. Will this change their relationship, or will things go back to the way they were before they decided to take matters into their own hands?

Allie’s baby

Since arriving back in Salem, Allie (Lindsay Arnold) has been all over the place. She was back and forth about who would adopt her baby and kept her pregnancy a secret from her parents.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) were there for her when she returned to town. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Allie will rely heavily on Nicole as the week goes on.

Not only will she show the young girl what her mother has been up to, but she will also be there when she goes into labor early.

Nicole will help deliver Allie’s baby while Sami (Alison Sweeney) is shut out. Will something devastating happen or will the baby be a blessing to the parents hoping to adopt it?

Remember, anything in Salem is possible!

Ben’s kidnapper is revealed

After the disaster that was the Cin wedding, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) finds himself being held captive. By mid-week, the captor will be revealed, and he will know where he stands.

It is revealed that Ben’s past comes back to bite him on Days of our Lives. Even though he has attempted to redeem himself, not everyone believes he is capable of being good.

As Friday’s Days of our Lives episode airs, Ben will finally find out what his kidnapper has planned, and the news is enough to rock him to his core.

July sweeps are winding down, and the drama is still as high as ever. There will be plenty of revelations this week viewers won’t want to miss.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.