Days of our Lives spoilers: A ghostly return, a shocking death and an explosive wedding

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes of the NBC daytime drama tease a death shocks Salem, one resident sees a ghost, and a wedding ends in disaster.

It is a week fans won’t soon forget as July sweeps come to an end. Lives in Salem will be rocked to the core by the end of the week.

Is Vivian really dead?

Vivian’s (Louise Sorel) funeral brings out mixed emotions. Gabi (Camila Banus) informs Jake (Brandon Barash) of his newfound mother’s death. He is unsure of how to handle the news.

Kate (Lauren Koslow), on the other hand, is thrilled at Vivian’s demise. She expresses her hope that Vivian suffered when talking to Ivan (Ivan G’Vera).

There is, of course, speculation as to whether or not Vivian is dead. Her death came out of the blue, which has viewers wondering if there isn’t more to the story.

Ben sees a ghost

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is visited by his dead sister Jordan (Chrishell Stause) on his wedding day. She is in a wedding dress and yelling at him.

Jordan is adamant that it should be her marrying Rafe, not Ben marrying Ciara (Victoria Konefal). The moment shakes Ben to his core and makes him wonder if it isn’t a sign his wedding day is doomed.

Wedding disaster

A drunk Jake invites Gabi to be his plus one at the wedding. Xander (Paul Telfer) once again tries to win Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) back. He asks her to join him at Ciara and Ben’s wedding. The look on Sarah’s face in the preview video is priceless.

Ciara is overjoyed to be marrying the man of her dreams. She, Ben, and the rest of Salem gather at the church for the last wedding of July.

However, the crowd is unaware that danger is looming. A bomb has been planted and is set to go off at any moment. The video makes it appear as though Ben and Ciara do become husband and wife before the explosion.

Whether they get married or not, the bomb is going to impact the couple forever. Rumors are swirling that Victoria Konefal is leaving Days. She has commented on her status, but if it is the case, perhaps the wedding explosion is how the writers intend for Victoria to leave the show.

Then there is the question of who planted the bomb. Someone has been sabotaging Ciara and Ben’s wedding plans for weeks. While he is certain it is Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan), it seems too obvious that she the bomb culprit.

Who do you think is out to destroy Ben and Ciara’s happiness?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.