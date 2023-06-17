Days of our Lives spoilers: Leo takes on Megan, Paulina’s family rallies around her, and a forbidden romance

Days of our Lives spoilers tease the gloves are off, and sparks are flying on the hit Peacock soap opera.

July sweeps are on the horizon, so the daytime drama’s setting the stage for a must-see month.

The latest preview video for Days shows fans exactly what that means.

Three significant returns are happening in Salem, while one duo is raising eyebrows in the romance department.

Plus, an unlikely suspect proves to be a better friend than anyone saw coming.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at what else is going down in Salem.

Paulina feels the love

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Eli (Lamon Archey), Theo (Cameron Johnson), and Mama Price (Marla Gibbs) are back on the canvas. In the footage, fans see how these returns are playing out, with Eli being heavily thrown into the mix.

Eli surprises Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Paulina (Jackée Harry) at the latter’s apartment. The moment is greatly needed by Paulina, who also gets reassurance from Mama Price that Abe (James Reynolds) will come home.

After Theo spies a picture of a missing Abe, he, Julie, Eli, Mama Price, and Chanel (Raven Bowens) rally around Paulina as she celebrates her first wedding anniversary without her husband.

Standing up and doing the right thing isn’t easy

Plenty can be said about Leo (Greg Rikaart), but saying he’s loyal isn’t one of them. Well, it wasn’t until now.

Once Leo learns that Megan (Miranda Wilson) and Dimitri (Peter Porte) are using Gwen (Emily O’Brien), Leo’s fiercely protective side comes out. Leo faces off with Megan and busts Gwen and Dimitri in bed.

Will Megan convince Leo to help her for his own good, or will Leo come clean with his bestie?

Meanwhile, because of the fraternization policy, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) continue to dance around their feelings for each other.

Jada and Rafe having a touching moment at the police station before a flip of the scene shows Eli listening to Rafe’s romantic dilemma.

Eli knows there’s more to the story after catching Rafe and Jade holding hands. Later Rafe shows up at Jada’s place only to find her opening the door with nothing but a towel on.

These two can’t deny their feelings for each other, and it’s only a matter of time before they give in to their feelings.

Be sure to tune in daily to find out what happens with Leo, Paulina, and the rest of the chaos going down in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.