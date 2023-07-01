Days of our Lives spoilers: Lani returns, Eric and Nicole kiss, and shots ring out at Gabi and Stefan’s party

Days of our Lives spoilers tease July sweeps kick off with fireworks and shots fired on the hit Peacock soap opera.

Plenty is coming up on the daytime drama to keep fans glued to their TV screens all month.

Abe’s (James Reynolds) “death” remains front and center, as is the DiMera drama stirred up courtesy of Megan (Miranda Wilson).

While Megan may be exiting Salem, the fallout of her many actions will be felt for months to come.

Thanks to Peacock, Days fans have a teaser for the first week of July sweeps.

It does not disappoint either, that’s for sure.

Lani’s return raises questions

In the preview video, Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Eli (Lamon Archey) surprise Paulina (Jackée Harry) with a visit from Lani (Sal Stowers). The news of Abe’s death has rocked Paulina to her core.

Lucky for Paulina, Lani’s home to say goodbye and be there for her mother. While Salem prepares to honor Abe, Lani demands to see the evidence pointing to his demise.

The one thing that stands out to Lani as she looks over his case with a fine-tooth comb is Jerry (Terrell Ransom Jr.). Lani questions why he would lie about Abe falling into the water.

Meanwhile, at Nurse Whitley’s (Kim Coles) apartment, Abe continues to watch Body and Soul — this time with Lauren Koslow stepping into a new role for the ’80s throwback soap opera. Abe gets quite a shock when he notices fake Theo, aka Jerry, on the show.

A party crasher and unexpected kisses

This week ended with a newly reprogrammed Harris (Steve Burton) pulling out a gun at Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) engagement party. The promo footage features Rafe (Galen Gering) arriving to find Gabi trying to control Harris by jumping on his back.

Wendy (Victoria Grace), Johnny (Carson Boatman), Gwen (Emily O’Brien), Dimitri (Peter Porte), Stefan, Chad (Billy Flynn), Stephanie (Abigail Klein), and Megan all look in on his horror. Then Harris gets a shot fired off, pointing in the direction of the guests.

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) leans on Eric (Greg Vaughan) during her pregnancy crisis while EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel) is MIA. Well, it seems Nicole does a lot more than lean on Eric because the two end up in a heated kiss in the preview video.

Will Abe’s shocking discovery help him to remember his real life? Will Harris succeed in shooting Stefan? Is this a new beginning for Nicole and Eric?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the daytime drama.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.