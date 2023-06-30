Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Megan’s exit, mourning Abe, Nicole leans on Eric, and more drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease it’s all about hostages, saying goodbye, and party chaos.

Despite the Fourth of July holiday, it’s a full week of new episodes of the daytime drama.

That’s one of the good things about Days moving to Peacock.

The show is never preempted, meaning five new episodes to kick off July sweeps.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi’s (Camila Banus) engagement party is the backdrop for so much drama next week.

The aftermath of Abe’s (James Reynolds) “death” will also be front and center on the Peacock show.

Plans and schemes go awry in Salem

It isn’t a party in Salem unless there is a party crasher. This week ended with reprogrammed Harris (Steve Burton) showing up touting a gun. Harris spirals out of control, wreaking havoc on the festivities.

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) catches Li (Remington Hoffman) lurking around at the party and wants answers. Gabi and Stefan also question Li, who actually gives up Megan (Miranda Wilson).

This news leads to Megan pulling a disappearing act and leaving Salem after she ensures Dimitri (Peter Porte) moves forward with marrying Gwen (Emily O’Brien). Speaking of this proposal, Gwen gives Dimitri an answer before the week is over.

A surprise reunion helps Salem mourn Abe

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Lani (Sal Stowers) is back next week. Lani and Eli (Lamon Archey) return as Salem reels from losing Abe.

Nothing can cheer up a devested Paulina (Jackée Harry), though, not even quality time with Lani and Chanel (Raven Bowens). Crazy Nurse Whitley attempts to offer her condolences and help to Paulina in her time of need.

The walls close in on Nurse Whitley when Abe catches a glimpse of the real Theo (Cameron Johnson), sparking another memory. Theo also has Jerry (Terrell Ransom Jr.) racked with guilt after the two cross paths.

While Abe’s family mourns him, John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) aren’t buying that he’s dead.

More Salem news

Elsewhere in Salem, Leo (Greg Rikaart) frees Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel), who make a beeline to seek help from Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Later after Harris avoids her questions, Kate (Lauren Koslow) and EJ team up to get rid of Megan — imagine their surprise when they finally capture Megan, only to have her pull a fast one leaving Gabi in her place.

Over with Nicole (Arianne Zucker), she complains to Eric (Greg Vaughan) about EJ being MIA during her pregnancy scare. Eric offers Nicole a shoulder to lean on amid her breakdown.

It’s another must-see week of the hit soap opera! Who’s excited?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.