Days of our Lives spoilers: Lani learns the truth, Wendy’s choice, and Rafe and Shawn busted

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that bombshells are dropping all over Salem as secrets are exposed.

July sweeps are bringing the heat on the hit Peacock soap opera.

The latest preview video for Days shows fans are in for several twists and turns.

This week ended with Leo (Greg Rikaart) getting quite the shock when Dimitri (Peter Porte) kissed him to shut him up.

Leo shocks Dimitri back by slapping the DiMera heir right across the face.

It’s certainly not what Dimitri or fans expected from Lady Whistleblower, and it’s just one of many OMG moments coming up on the show.

Good and bad choices take over Salem

After weeks of back and forth, Wendy (Victoria Grace) has finally made a decision about her love life. Wendy shares her news with Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Over at the police station, DA Trask (Tina Huang) informs Rafe (Galen Gering) that Shawn (Brandon Beemer) needs to be fired for drinking on the job. This leads to a tense conversation between the two men.

Rafe blasts Shawn for his actions, but the commissioner is left speechless when Shawn calls out Rafe for sleeping with Jada (Elia Cantu).

Meanwhile, Xander (Paul Telfer) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) decide to have a little office romp. They get busted by Gwen, who walks in on them getting busy, making for an awkward situation.

Truth bombs are dropping in Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers revealed that Abe (James Reynolds) has a hallucination thanks to the drugs that crazy Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles) gave him. Boy, does he ever, as Abe finds himself in an episode of Body and Soul.

In the fantasy, Abe comes face to face with Sandra, who looks just like Paulina (Jackée Harry). Abe blurts out they have a daughter together in a funny moment that will undoubtedly help him regain his memory.

Lucky for Abe, Jerry (Terrell Ransom Jr.) has a guilty conscience, and it gets the best of him. Jerry comes clean with Lani (Sal Stowers), spilling the news that Abe’s really alive.

Who will Wendy choose — Tripp or Johnny? Will Rafe and Jada’s relationship be exposed? Is Dimitri using Leo, or is he crushing on him? Can Lani save Abe from Nurse Whitley?

These questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.