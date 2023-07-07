Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Xander’s warning, missing Rachel, drunk Shawn, and John gets a clue

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap opera tease more of the same in Salem.

It’s July sweeps, and Days remains focused on keeping fans entertained for the coming weeks.

Several storylines are happening right now, all of which are gaining some steam next week.

Abe’s (James Reynolds) “death” continues to take a toll on Salem.

The news of Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Dimitri’s (Peter Porte) engagement spreads like wildfire too.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of the craziness going down on the hit daytime drama.

John and Steve are on the case

The walls begin to close in on Jerry (Terrell Ranson Jr) after he learns crazy Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles) has Abe all drugged out. Speaking of Abe, all the drugs have him hallucinating before the week is over.

Back with Jerry, his guilt gets the best of him while having another conversation with Theo (Cameron Johnson). When Lani (Sal Stowers) notices Jerry on edge, she grills him for hiding something.

Someone else realizing things are not right is John (Drake Hogestyn), who takes a bad dream about Abe as a sign. After telling Steve (Stephen Nichols) about his dream, the two team up to find out what really happened to their friend.

As Paulina (Jackée Harry) prepares for Abe’s funeral, Nurse Whitely finds herself in the hot seat thanks to Steve wanting answers about her suddenly resigning from the hospital.

Dimitri and Kristen push their own agendas

Next week Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) goes missing, freaking Brady (Eric Martsolf) out. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), though, isn’t worried because it’s all part of her plan to have Brady change the custody agreement.

Lani learns of Kristen’s latest scheme, but will she give up her friend?

Over with Dimitri, he goes to great lengths to keep Leo (Greg Rikaart) from spilling the truth to Gwen. That kiss was just the beginning, as Dimitri plays both friends.

Meanwhile, Gwen gets an earful from Xander (Paul Telfer) about her new engagement. Gwen pushed back on her ex, only making her more determined to marry Dimitri.

Although Xander’s worried about Gwen, he remains committed to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin). They hit the sheets again, only to be interrupted by the worst possible person.

Other Days tidbits

Shawn’s (Brandon Beemer) drinking lands him in hot water at work after Trask (Tina Huang) busts him, while Stefan (Brandon Barash) loses his temper with Gabi (Camila Banus).

Elsewhere in town, Wendy (Victoria Grace) finally makes a decision between Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad (Billy Flynn) officially move in together, and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) moves out of the Kiriakis mansion.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.