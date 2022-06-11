Days of our Lives spoilers: Jennifer breaks down and Chad’s tearful promise

Chad’s life is torn apart by his wife’s shocking death. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal fans should have plenty of tissues on hand for upcoming episodes of the hit NBC soap opera.

There will only be three new episodes of the daytime drama next week due to the show being preempted on Thursday, June 16, and Friday, June 17. NBC’s coverage of the US Open Golf Tournament means no Days.

However, thanks to a death that rocks Salem, fans are in for an emotional week, even if it is a short one.

Chad’s plea and promise to Abigail

Friday’s episode ended on a cliffhanger with Chad (Billy Flynn) discovering a bloody Abigail (Marci Miller) on their bed. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal a tragedy hits Salem, and now fans know the tragedy is Abigail’s death.

The latest preview gives Days viewers a glimpse of what can be expected as Chad is forced to say goodbye to his wife.

With tears streaming down his face, Chad begs Abigail not to die on him. A voice-over of Abigail has the dying woman telling her husband to take care of their kids.

Later at the hospital, after Abigail dies, a distraught Chad weeps as he kisses his wife’s head while making a promise to love her forever.

Jennifer collapses in Jack’s arms

Abigail’s murder brings Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) back to town.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

However, this time around, Melissa Reeves is not reprising the role of Jennifer. Cady has stepped back in to play Jennifer as this heartbreaking story unfolds.

At the Horton family home, with Jack standing behind her, Jennifer lets out a harrowing scream. Jennifer then breaks down in Jack’s arms as he appears speechless and in disbelief over the shocking turn of events.

If the preview video is any indication of what’s coming, fans of the show are in for several emotional and jaw-dropping moments. As the news of Abigail’s death spreads, lots of tears, heartache, and pain will take over Salem.

The death kicks off a murder mystery summer with at least three suspects on the list so far.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), Gwen (Emily O’Brien), and Leo (Greg Rikaart) are top contenders right now, but it’s safe to say more names will be added to the suspect list. Remember, soap operas are notorious for making a killer the person viewers least expected, and Days of our Lives is no exception.

For those wondering why the show chose to have Abigail die, click here to read what Ron Carlivati had to say on the hot topic.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.