Is Abigail leaving Days of our Lives? That’s the question fans are asking after today’s episode left the character’s future hanging in the balance.

Abigail (Marci Miller) is a pivotal character on the Days canvas as the daughter of legendary supercouple Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves). Then the writers made the character even more important to the show when Abigail was paired with Chad (Billy Flynn), connecting her to the all-powerful DiMera family.

For months now, the rumor mill has been buzzing that Abigail would be gruesomely murdered, kicking off a who killed her mystery lasting all summer long. Now the time has come to find out if there is any truth to those rumors.

The answer to the question is Abigail leaving Days of our Lives is yes. Those pesky rumors are true, and Abigail does die on Days, leaving her loved ones reeling from her shocking death.

As for why Abigail was killed, it turns out her portrayer Marci wasn’t able to commit to playing the character full time. Last year, Marci welcomed her first child, daughter Willett “Willie” James Matteson, with her husband, Ryan Matteson.

Marci and her husband call Colorado home, which means she’s been commuting back and forth to Burbank, where the hit soap opera films. It appears the actress no longer wanted to do the long-distance commute full-time.

According to head writer Ron Carlivati, the decision to kill Abigail came because neither Marci nor Kate Mansi, also known for playing the character, wanted to be on contract. The writers opted to make a bold choice to keep the character of Chad from being pushed to the back burner.

While Abagail is leaving the hit NBC soap opera and she does die, that doesn’t mean the character is gone forever. Days fans know full well that death doesn’t always stick in Salem.

Who killed Abigail?

The loss of Abigail will certainly upset fans, but it does mean a new mystery on the show. Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Gwen (Emily O’Brien), Leo (Greg Rikaart), and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) kick off the list of suspects.

Gwen hated Abigail, especially after the mug incident and breaking up her wedding to Xander (Paul Telfer). Leo vowed revenge on all those who cost him Craig (Kevin Spirtas), and Chad was on that list.

Plus, he’s been hiding in the tunnels of the DiMera mansion, and the two friends did have that incriminating phone call, where Gwen pretty much ordered Leo to hurt her sister.

In an interesting turn of events, Lucas ends up on the suspect list after falling off the wagon. Lucas also learned Abigail knew he kidnapped Sami (Alison Sweeney), not EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

No doubt more people will be added to the list before the killer is revealed, which likely won’t be until November or February sweeps.

What do you think of Abigail being killed off the show?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.