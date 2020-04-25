Days of our Lives spoilers: Jake’s resemblance to Stefan stirs up trouble in Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming episodes tease visions of a dead man are going to stir up trouble in Salem. Viewers got a couple of glimpses of Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) look-like last week. This week, residents will lose it over Jake being the spitting image of a dead man.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting Brandon’s return to Days since Stefan was killed off last fall. His return to the soap opera brings a slew of questions and a brand-new mystery. Both of which likely won’t be answered anytime soon.

Jake gives Ben a chance

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) can’t get over how much Jake looks like his old pal Stefan. After walking into Jake’s garage, Ben is stunned at the sight of Jake.

Thankfully, the greasy mechanic makes a joke of Ben looking like he saw a ghost. Jake can tell Ben is shocked by him but isn’t sure why at first. Despite being overwhelmed by Jake’s resemblance to Stefan, Ben accepts a job at the garage.

Now that the two men are working together, Ben is going to want answers. Before starting his new gig, Ben loops in Ciara (Victoria Konefal) on the fact his new boss is a dead ringer for Stefan.

Fans know Stefan was one of the first people to give Ben a chance. There was loyalty and deep friendship between the two men. Will Ben and Jake be friends or foes?

Gabi sees a ghost

Gabi (Camila Banus) has lost everything. Her grasp on reality is questionable as she keeps talking to her dead husband. Gabi even visited his grave last week after thinking she saw Stefan in the glass of Gabi Chic store window.

Gabi sees someone who looks exactly like Stefan… and collapses in the square. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/9sq6TaH1mw — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 24, 2020

The visions won’t stop for Gabi, either. Jake out for a stroll in Salem causes Gabi to faint upon seeing him standing by the Bistro. The confused, stunned, and slightly terrified look on Gabi’s face before she faints in the preview video is priceless.

Jake rushes over to help Gabi leaving her speechless. Since Stefan has been on her mind lately, Gabi is going to have a hard time believing Jake is not her dead hubby. Having Stefan miraculously be alive is all Gabi has wanted.

It is going to be quite entertaining to watch Salem react to the fact that there is a Stefan double running around town. There is a good chance Jake is going to be the polar opposite of the deceased DiMera, which will add a whole different layer to the story.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.