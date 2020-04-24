Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: The Jake factor, Sarah on the run, and more secrets

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC soap opera tease the shocking resemblance of a dead man, life on the run, and of course, more secrets come to light.

The fallout from the baby switch is taken to the next level, while Jake (Brandon Barash) continues to shock people because of his resemblance to Stefan. Plus, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) embraces life on the run.

Jake’s arrival rocks Salem

There is no question that Jake’s arrival in Salem is going to not only shock people but also bring up one question — how can Jake look so much like Stefan?

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) can’t get over the fact Jake is a doppelganger for his old friend. The two men got off to a rocky start, but perhaps Ben will become a confidant for Salem’s latest resident.

Gabi (Camila Banus) is already having visions of her dead husband. Last week, she caught a glimpse of Jake in the store window, thinking she saw Stefan. This week, Gabi faints when she comes face to face with Jake.

Someone has a lot of explaining to do when it comes to the connection between Stefan and Jake. Fans are going to have to be patient until summer when Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) comes back to town.

Desperate times call for desperate measures

Sarah is determined to live life on the run with baby Mickey, even if that means moving around continuously. Rex (Kyle Lowder) learns his ex is desperate and a fugitive. Will he help Sarah, or will he expose her location?

Orpheus (George DelHoyo), Evan (Brock Kelly), and Zoey (Kelly Thiebaud) continue to move forward with their plans to terrorize Salem is various ways. Evan wants his son back, and Rafe (Galen Gering) is standing in his way.

Zoey has already filed for custody of her nephew. However, Evan tells her a secret that could ensure Rafe loses David forever. As for Orpheus, he will once again tango with John (Drake Hogestyn).

By week’s end, John will be forced to agree to an offer Orpheus makes to him. There is only one reason John would ever say yes to anything Orpheus has to offer — protecting Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Elsewhere in Salem, Victor’s (John Aniston) life hangs in the balance in the aftermath of Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) stabbing him. Plus, Abigail (Kate Mansi) has hallucinations. She and Chad (Billy Flynn) are shocked to learn what is causing them.

It is going to be another exciting week full of laughter, tears, heartache, confusion, and drama on Days. Remember, if the soap opera is interrupted, fans can watch it later the same day on the NBC app, DOOL app, or the next day on demand.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.