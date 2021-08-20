Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Xander and EJ team up, Brady chases Chloe, Rafe’s torn, and more

Even though Chloe chose Philip, Brady won’t give up on their love. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease a lot is going down in Salem, and viewers won’t want to miss a second.

New alliances, new couples, fresh starts, love triangles, and facing the past are the name of the game in Salem next week. The twists and turns keep coming to keep fans on their toes with exciting storylines that will have viewers talking for weeks to come.

An unlikely duo, new romances, and fresh starts

Xander (Paul Telfer) may be down, but fans should never count him out. After being released from jail, Xander agrees to work with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) on a new venture. With these two, that could mean just about anything from business schemes to personal antics.

It looks like EJ isn’t the only one in Xander’s corner. Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Xander take their relationship from trading snarky jabs to heated passion. However, they better watch out because Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) becomes very suspicious of the twosome.

Speaking of new romances, Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) have their first date. Unfortunately, their date is spoiled by Paulina (Jackée Harry), who crashes their good time.

Abe (James Reynolds) decides to forgive Paulina for lying to him. They happily reconcile, giving romance another chance, but the odds are stacked against them thanks to Paulina’s big secret involving Lani (Sal Stowers).

Love triangles galore

Even though Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) chose Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson), Brady (Eric Martsolf) refuses to give up on her. Brady persuades Chloe to join him on a business trip to New York City, where he can mix a little business and pleasure without Philip interfering.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) is jealous to learn Chanel has found a new guy. Those jealous feelings cause problems with Tripp (Lucas Adams), who catches Allie off guard when he declares his love for her. The situation will only get worse once Allie discovers Chanel is dating her twin.

Another love triangle is brewing as Ava (Tamara Braun) confronts Rafe (Galen Gering) over his close bond with Nicole (Arianne Zucker). The two fight over his friendship with Nicole, leaving Rafe torn.

Gabi (Camila Banus) stirs the pot to remove Ava from her brother’s life. What Gabi doesn’t know is that Nicole decides to distance herself from Rafe after learning she is the cause of problems between him and Ava.

All this, plus Kate (Lauren Koslow) warns Philip against hiring Jake (Brandon Barash) at Titan. Gabi takes advantage of Philip being distracted by Chloe drama. She and Jake work to find something they can use to take Philip down.

Meanwhile, Bonnie’s (Judi Evans) past comes back to haunt her as she plans her wedding to Justin (Wally Kurth). Also (Ben Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) continue to celebrate their love.

Who’s ready for another entertaining week in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.