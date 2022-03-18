Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Tricking Leo, Chad’s dilemma, saving Belle, and Rafe waits for news

Thanks to JoDevil, Belle’s friends and family rally to save her. Pic credit: NBC

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera tease truth bombs, schemes, fear, and life changes take over Salem.

The devil continues to shake things up on the daytime drama while conspiring to expose Leo (Greg Rikaart) also takes center stage on the show. A few twists and turns are coming to both those storylines and more that make next week a must-see.

Leo, Will, and Sonny plot

After their chat with Craig (Kevin Spirtas) didn’t go over well, Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Will (Chandler Massey) come up with a new plan to expose Leo’s con artist ways. Will and Sonny want Chad (Billy Flynn) to get Leo into bed, long enough for Craig to catch them.

Abigail (Marci Miller) gets involved with their plan too. It sounds like Chad agrees to lure Leo into bed, and Abigial helps make sure the scheme works.

Over with Leo, he continues to work to convince Craig to steal Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) job as chief of staff at the hospital.

Tricking Leo isn’t Chad’s only problem next week. Chad finally knows EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) didn’t put the moves on Abigail. Now he’s conflicted about whether to reveal EJ wasn’t behind Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) kidnapping.

JoDevil schemes to keep all eyes on Belle

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) come together to save Belle (Martha Madison) from the devil. However, Shawn (Brandon Beemer) isn’t convinced Belle’s possessed. After seeing Belle’s reaction to her parents believing the devil has taken over her, things become clearer to Shawn.

Speaking of the devil, JoDevil once again tries to get Gabi (Camila Banus) into bed. Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi’s relationship takes another hit when he finds her in a compromising position with Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Other Salem tidbits

There’s a lot more going down in Salem next week, starting with Susan (Stacy Haiduk) getting a bad premonition when visiting EJ in prison. Sharing a cell makes the tensions rise between EJ and Clyde (James Read), so Susan has a right to be worried.

Meanwhile, Kayla delivers some not-so-great news to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Abigail about Sarah’s (Linsey Godfrey) condition. Sarah believing that she’s Renée DuMonde tests Anna (Leann Hunley) and Tony’s (Thaao Penghlis) marriage like never before.

Rafe (Galen Gering) anxiously awaits his fate now that his trial’s over. Lucky for him, he has Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to keep him company. They have a tense encounter with Ava (Tamara Braun), proving the gloves are off for these three former pals.

So much to look forward to on next week’s episodes of the hit NBC soap opera!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.