Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Second chances, Ben is found, and Chloe returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the daytime drama tease another return, second chances, betrayal, and a heroic save.

Summer has been all about fan-favorite returns, which is good since fall is going to be all about fan-favorites exiting the NBC show. Next week, Nadia Bjorlin is back as Chloe Lane. She has signed a new contract and will reportedly be back on the canvas for a while.

Is it too late for Ben?

Chloe provides critical information regarding who kidnapped Ben (Robert Scott Wilson). Viewers know Eve (Kassie DePaiva) is Ben’s captor, but Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) will figure it out too.

The mother and daughter duo work hard to find Ben. However, by the time Ciara finds her husband, it might be too late.

Eve has planned the ultimate punishment for Ben. She wants him to feel the same pain she did when Ben killed Eve’s daughter Paige (True O’Brien). The plan is for him to kill Ciara. Fans know Victoria is leaving the role, so this is likely the beginning of her exit story.

Second chances at love and happiness

Xander (Paul Telfer) is thrilled Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is giving him a second chance. However, Xander is worried that because of past mistakes, he will blow his shot at love again. Jack (Matthew Ashford) lends an ear to Xander to help calm his nerves.

It turns out Xander doesn’t need to be worried or advice from Jack. Sarah and Xander reconnect and romance is blooming again.

Another couple basking in their second, or rather tenth, time at love is Steve (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans). Their bond continues to grow, even when their romantic evening doesn’t go as planned.

A new alliance, shocking betrayal, and Sami’s anger

Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) anger toward Nicole (Arianne Zucker) reaches an all-time high. Nicole has come between Sami and her daughter, Allie (Lindsay Arnold). Now Sami is on the warpath again. She expresses her anger to Belle (Martha Madison) during a sisterly chat.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) learns Will (Chandler Massey) kept Sami’s involvement in persuading Rafe (Galen Gering) not to adopt Allie’s baby a secret. The betrayal doesn’t sit well with Sonny, who is shocked at his husband’s actions.

There is a new alliance in Salem. Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Chad (Billy Flynn) team up to bring down Gabi (Camila Banus). Chad enlists Gwen to spy on Gabi.

Gwen is happy to keep an eye on her nemesis. After all, Gabi is getting a little too close to Jake (Brandon Barash) for Gwen’s liking.

Oh, what a week it is going to be for the hit soap opera! Make sure to tune in daily, so not a second of the juicy entertainment is missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.