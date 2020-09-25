Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Philip’s arrested, Kristen is desperate, and Allie’s baby daddy drama

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease there is trouble brewing for several Salem residents.

The past is getting dangerously close to catching up with three women. At the same time, three men are backed into a corner thanks to circumstances out of their control.

There are not many happy moments coming up on the hit daytime drama, as new storylines continue to explode.

Past mistakes impact tomorrow’s happiness

Despite Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) best efforts, the odds of Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) avoiding jail time are slim. A desperate Kristen tells Brady they need to find a way to leave Salem with their daughter, Rachel immediately. Kristen even turns to Marlena (Deidre Hall) with a special request for help.

Can Kristen find a way to keep her family together?

If Melinda (Tina Huang) gets her way, Kristen will be behind bars for years. The DA is out to avenge her daughter Haley’s (Thia Megia) death. Locking Kristen up and keeping her from her family is one way Melinda can get revenge.

Eli (Lamon Archey) is worried about Lani (Sal Stowers) now that Melinda is on the warpath. He warns Lani her past choice may come back to haunt her. Eli is right too! By the end of the week, Melinda puts him in a tough spot that has everything to do with Lani.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) connection becomes the talk of Salem. Allie fills Nicole (Arianne Zucker) in on meeting Tripp in London. Steve (Stephen Nichols) is curious about Tripp and Allie’s involvement.

Patch has a feeling his son is Allie’s baby daddy and begins to find the answer to his question. Steve’s quest for the truth causes Allie to have a horrific realization.

Heated encounters lead to trouble

Thanks to a little persuading from Xander (Paul Telfer), Jan (Heather Lindell) decides to file a complaint against Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) for threatening her. She makes a beeline for Shawn (Brandon Beemer) to report Philip’s actions.

Shawn is forced to arrest Philip during a family welcome dinner. Belle (Martha Madison) comes to Philip’s rescue, much to Shawn’s dismay.

Although Xander thinks he has won, his happiness is short-lived. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) lays into Xander for teaming up with Jan to have Philip arrested.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) finally track down Vincent (Michael Teh). Things don’t go as either of them planned. Ben ends up in a heated exchange with Vincent, which does little to help the search for Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

Oh, what a week it is going to be on Days! Fans are not going to want to miss a second of the non-stop juicy entertainment.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.